£50m striker ‘ready’ to join Man Utd if Newcastle sign Benjamin Sesko

Ruben Amorim of Manchester United, who have been linked with Benjamin Sesko and Ollie Watkins

Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins is willing to move to Manchester United if the Red Devils fail to beat Newcastle United in the race for Benjamin Sesko, according to a report, but there are two other strikers that manager Ruben Amorim has in mind.

Having completed the major signings of Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Diego Leon earlier this summer, Man Utd are now on the hunt for a top striker to lead their line. After missing out on Liam Delap and Viktor Gyokeres to Chelsea and Arsenal, respectively, Man Utd are fully focused on getting a deal done for Sesko at the moment.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has reported that Man Utd have made an offer to RB Leipzig for Sesko that could reach €85million (£74m, $98.3m) with very achievable add-ons.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Sesko is happy with the contract that Man Utd have offered to him, but Newcastle are pushing to convince the 22-year-old striker to move to St. James’ Park.

With Liverpool on the hunt for Alexander Isak despite seeing a bid turned down last week, Newcastle have identified Sesko as a top replacement.

Our transfer insider, Fraser Fletcher, has reported that Newcastle’s offer for Sesko could rise to €90m (£78.3m, $101.1m), with the striker also happy with what the Carabao Cup winners are willing to pay him in salary.

According to The Sun, with uncertainty on the future of Sesko, Watkins is ‘ready’ to join Man Utd if they miss out on the signing of the striker to Newcastle.

The report has noted that Watkins is ‘keen on a move to Manchester United’ and feels that ‘the time is right’ for him to leave Villa.

With Villa having PSR issues, Unai Emery’s side could sell the 29-year-old England international striker if a bid of between £40m and £50m (up to €57.5m, $66.5m) comes in.

Sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, that Villa are anticipating a fight to hold onto Watkins.

Villa believe that whichever side between Man Utd and Newcastle are unable to sign Sesko will make a move for Watkins, who scored 16 goals and gave eight assists in 31 Premier League starts last season.

Man Utd have two MORE strikers on radar

According to The Sun, Man Utd have two other strikers on their radar if they are unable to sign Sesko or Watkins.

Man Utd, who have been in contact with Watkins’ camp earlier this summer, have FC Porto striker Samu Aghehowa and Evangelos Pavlidis of Benfica on their shortlist for the rest of the summer transfer window.

Aghehowa has been at Porto since 2024 and has earned two caps for Spain already.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has reported that Newcastle are also keen on Aghehowa, who could be available this summer for around £50-60m (up to €69m, $79.8m).

Sources have told TEAMtalk that the 21-year-old striker himself is keen on a move to the Premier League.

According to The Sun, Benfica will demand £52m (€59.7m, $69.1m) for Pavlidis, who is a more established striker at 26 and has played 48 times for Greece.

