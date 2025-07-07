Paul Parker has told Manchester United to try to sign Ollie Watkins from Aston Villa in the summer transfer window, with the pundit also sharing his thoughts on the future of Rasmus Hojlund after Fabrizio Romano revealed that the Denmark international striker wants to stay at Old Trafford.

While Man Utd have signed Matheus Cunha from Wolves and are trying to do a deal with Brentford for Bryan Mbeumo, manager Ruben Amorim’s main priority in the summer transfer window is to bring in a top-quality striker.

With neither Hojlund nor Joshua Zirkzee proving to be prolific in the Premier League, Amorim is all too aware of the need to have a top marksman leading the line for Man Utd next season to finish in the Champions League places in the Premier League table.

One of the many strikers that Man Utd have on their radar is Villa and England international star Watkins.

Watkins was the subject of a failed bid from Arsenal in the January transfer window, and, according to The Mirror, is valued at £60million by his club, Villa.

The Athletic journalist David Ornstein has reported that Man Utd have already been in touch with Watkins’s camp, but Villa do not want to sell him.

Man Utd legend Parker, though, believes that Man Utd should make a bid for Watkins, who scored 16 goals and gave eight assists in 31 Premier League starts for Villa last season.

Parker told Goal: “I’d have to say yes. He’s honest, he’s a workaholic, and I’ve found it strange how players are playing in front of him at Aston Villa.

“I’m a fan of Ollie Watkins, people will talk about his age, but he’s someone who is willing to run the line, someone who will try and turn bad into a good and can score goals.

“He’s very strong in the air as well and he can lead the line, which is a massive plus for Man Utd because they never had that last season – a blind man would have done better.”

Rasmus Hojlund’s Man Utd ‘desire’ revealed

Hojlund’s time at Man Utd has been hugely disappointing, with the 22-year-old striker failing to make a positive impression on the Old Trafford faithful since his move from Atalanta in 2023.

The Denmark international striker has managed to score only 26 goals and has given just six assists in 95 appearances for the Red Devils.

Trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that although Inter Milan are keen on a summer deal for Hojlund, the striker has made it clear that he wants to stay at Man Utd.

Romano wrote on X at 2:12pm on July 7: “Rasmus Hojlund doesn’t want to leave Manchester United this summer, his desire is to stay.

“The only possibility for sale is in case United decide to advance in talks and proceed with his exit. Inter, keen for weeks but deal now in stand-by.”

Parker has given his take on the future of Hojlund, with the pundit saying that Man Utd could struggle to offload him.

Parker said about Hojlund: “I think it’ll be difficult to move him on. Man Utd go shopping big and end up with Primark stuff.

“They’ve spent fortunes on potential that’s failed, they have to give them away cheaply or they have to hope he can watch, listen and learn and improve that way.

“Then all of a sudden, your investment might get strong again. But people are going to judge him when he’s deemed as failing at Man Utd. I [also] don’t think you can sell him without bringing someone else in after Watkins.”

