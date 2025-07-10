Ruben Amorim ‘wants’ £60m exemplary striker at Man Utd to complete exciting ‘vision’

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim wants to sign Ollie Watkins from Aston Villa in the summer transfer window, according to a report, with previous comments from Unai Emery, Paul Parker and Dwight Yorke about the striker coming to light.

One of the key areas for Man Utd to address in the summer transfer window is attack. Neither Rasmus Hojlund nor Joshua Zirkzee has proved to be prolific in the Premier League, and Red Devils manager Amorim is aware that he needs to sign a top-class number nine to challenge for the top four next season.

According to CaughtOffSide, Amorim has personally identified Watkins as a top target to bolster the Man Utd attacking unit this summer.

The report has claimed that ‘Watkins is a key target’ for the former Sporting CP manager.

‘Amorim wants to reshape the squad by focusing on players with Premier League experience,’ a source is reported to have told CaughtOffSide.

‘Watkins is at the heart of this vision, along with names like Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo.

‘Amorim’s target is clear: Ready-made stars who will contribute immediately’.

The report has noted that while Arsenal have Watkins on their radar, the north London club consider the England international striker as a back-up while Man Utd view the Villa star ‘him more of a top target as things stand’.

While Man Utd are considering a bid for Watkins, the Red Devils need to sell Hojlund first.

CaughtOffSide is not the only news outlet to have reported Man Utd’s interest in Watkins, who scored 16 goals and gave eight assists in the Premier League last season.

The Athletic journalist David Ornstein has reported that Man Utd have already been in contact with Watkins’s camp, with The Mirror claiming that Villa value him at £60million.

What has been said about Ollie Watkins

Dwight Yorke is a Premier League legend, with the former Trinidad and Tobago striker starring for Villa and Man Utd.

The three-time Premier League and one-time Champions League winner with Man Utd noted in September 2024 how Watkins is similar to him.

Yorke told FourFourTwo at the time: “I see a lot of myself in Ollie Watkins,” Yorke exclusively tells FourFourTwo. “He’s a creator, a dribbler and a finisher, a bit like I was back in the day.

“You saw from his number of goals and assists last term that he has a little bit of everything. His work ethic is also admirable. He’s a top, top player.

“You don’t get to that level, scoring that many goals and contributing creatively, unless you’re a fantastic footballer.

“It took him a little while to reach those levels, but now he is established. He’s one of those players you can pick again and again, every week, because his level is always high and he has shown that he can be trusted consistently. That’s what the top players do.”

Meanwhile, Man Utd legend Paul Parker has publicly endorsed the club’s pursuit of Watkins.

Parker said this week when asked if Watkins would be a good signing for Man Utd: “I’d have to say yes.

“He’s honest, he’s a workaholic, and I’ve found it strange how players are playing in front of him at Aston Villa.

“I’m a fan of Ollie Watkins, people will talk about his age, but he’s someone who is willing to run the line, someone who will try and turn bad into a good and can score goals.

“He’s very strong in the air as well and he can lead the line, which is a massive plus for Man Utd because they never had that last season – a blind man would have done better.”

Villa manager Emery is a huge fan of Watkins and considers the former Brentford striker exemplary.

Emery told TNT Sports in March 2025: “He’s amazing. Because he’s a really hard worker and his commitment to work every day is amazing.

“When he is scoring goals, it’s the main objective he can have. Where he is assisting as well, he’s contributing to help the team. But even when he’s not doing both, he’s working for the team.

“Defensively, the commitment was always high. He is in the press to the opponent.

“His commitment and behaviour is always a very good example for others. His power is his mind. His mentality is the best quality he has.”

