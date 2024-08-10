Man Utd on cusp of signings No 3 and 4 as Ornstein confirms deal ‘agreed’ and second bid ‘accepted’

Manchester United have taken a giant step towards signing Bayern Munich pair Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui following a pivotal update from David Ornstein, who has explained the exact terms involved in the double deal.

Man Utd have held multiple rounds of talks with Bayern Munich for De Ligt and Mazraoui in recent weeks as they attempt to revamp their defence. Red Devils chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe believes De Ligt will future-proof central defence alongside Leny Yoro, while Mazraoui has been lined up as a replacement for Aaron Wan-Bissaka at right-back.

But the pursuit has been a frustrating one for both Man Utd and the club’s fans. Ratcliffe has struggled to forge an agreement with Bayern Munich for De Ligt as he does not want to overpay for the Netherlands star, while Mazraoui’s prospective move to Old Trafford has been held up by Wan-Bissaka refusing to join West Ham United.

According to the latest from trusted reporter Ornstein, though, Man Utd are now on the verge of making De Ligt and Mazraoui signings number three and four following the arrivals of Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee.

Ornstein states that Man Utd have ‘agreed a deal’ with Bayern for De Ligt, despite the two clubs previously being far apart in their valuations of the player.

Man Utd are due to pay Bayern an initial €45million (£38.6m) for De Ligt, while the deal also includes a further €5m (£4.3m) in potential add-ons.

Should the transfer reach completion, as is expected, then the former Juventus and Ajax man will pen a five-year contract with Man Utd. Erik ten Hag’s side will have the option to extend his contract by a further 12 months, too.

Man Utd must now organise a medical for the 24-year-old before he can officially be announced as their latest statement capture.

Man Utd transfers: Double deal roars towards completion

Liverpool had been hoping to hijack Man Utd’s move for De Ligt late on, but their sporting director Richard Hughes has seemingly lost out in this particular transfer race.

In more good news for Man Utd supporters, the club have also had a bid ‘accepted’ for De Ligt’s Bayern team-mate Mazraoui.

Man Utd have offered Bayern an initial €15m (£12.8m), plus an extra €5m (£4.3m) in bonuses for Mazraoui, and this new proposal has succeeded.

The Moroccan must now wait for Wan-Bissaka’s switch to West Ham to be finalised before he can be announced as Man Utd’s fourth arrival of the summer.

Wan-Bissaka previously held up the transfer amid claims he did not want to make the move and that he wanted a big pay-off from Man Utd. However, the Englishman’s transfer to West Ham surged towards completion earlier on Saturday and Man Utd are getting closer to offloading him.

Man Utd are due to receive £15m for Wan-Bissaka, though talks over how long his West Ham contract will last for are still ongoing.

The Irons have pencilled in a medical for the 26-year-old for either Sunday or Monday.

