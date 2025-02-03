Manchester United left-back Tyrell Malacia is reportedly set to leave Old Trafford in a late twist, with PSV Eindhoven closing in on a deal for the Dutch international.

The Red Devils have signed left-back Patrick Dorgu for around £30million (including add-ons) and they are willing to offload Malacia as a result.

The 25-year-old was close to joining Benfica last week before the move collapsed, while he has also had some interest from Premier League sides.

Malacia, who has suffered with injuries throughout the past two seasons, has made just three Premier League appearances this season and isn’t part of Ruben Amorim’s long term plans.

According to Dutch journalist Joost Blaauwhof, PSV is ‘set to become PSV’s new left-back’ with an agreement expected to be reached between clubs before tonight’s 11pm deadline.

It’s claimed that Malacia is ‘on his way’ to joining the Eredivisie giants on a six-month loan deal until the end of the season, although it’s unclear whether it will include an option or obligation to buy.

The move, if completed, will give Malacia an opportunity to rebuild his career in the Netherlands, where he made his name as a youngster playing for Feyenoord.

Malacia joined Man Utd for around £15million in 2022. Erik ten Hag was the driving force behind the transfer after scouting the full-back for a long period.

However, the signing of the defender ultimately proved to be an unsuccessful one, as his injuries have limited him to just 47 appearances in the past two and a half years.

Malacia was one of three players signed from the Netherlands by Ten Hag in 2022, alongside Antony and Lisandro Martinez.

While Martinez has arguably proven to be a good addition, Antony has failed to live up to his price tag of over £80million and joined Real Betis on loan earlier in the window.

New Man Utd manager Amorim will now have to rely on Dorgu and Luke Shaw as his main left-back options, while Diogo Dalot has shown he can cover that position effectively when required.

As per a later update from Fabrizio Romano, Malacia is set to undergo a medical with PSV imminently ahead of officially completing the loan move to the Dutch club.

“SV Eindhoven are closing in on loan deal for Tyrell Malacia from Man United, agreement at final stages,” Romano posted on X.

“Medical booked, as @joost_blaauwhof reports.”

