Manchester United are reportedly poised to step up their interest in Goncalo Inacio, and he might not be the only Sporting CP star to move to Old Trafford this summer.

Man Utd head coach Ruben Amorim is searching for players who are perfect for his 3-4-2-1 system. He wants United chiefs to overhaul the squad this summer by offloading unwanted players and bringing in exciting new stars.

This search has resulted in Amorim and United targeting Inacio. Amorim gave the centre-back his breakthrough at Sporting and there could soon be a reunion on the cards.

As per Portuguese outlet A Bola, United hold long-term interest in Inacio pre-dating Amorim’s arrival.

But now that the 40-year-old is at the helm, United are ‘on the verge’ of ramping up their interest and moving for Inacio.

Sporting are well aware that clubs are queueing up for the Portugal star and have set their stall out at €45million (£38m / $49m).

The report adds that Borussia Dortmund tried to forge an agreement in January but never got close to meeting Sporting’s demands.

Inacio ideally wants to play for one of the most competitive clubs in Europe. United are some way off that right now, though Amorim could play a key role in convincing him to join the Red Devils regardless.

The 23-year-old could end up being a superb signing for United. He is used to playing in a back three and would be able to take up the left-sided centre-half role, with Lisandro Martinez having suffered an ACL injury.

Scouting Stats describe Inacio as an ‘exemplary’ player who is solid defensively and can also play out from the back to great effect.

Man Utd also watching Trincao, Gyokeres

There is the potential for United to negotiate a double deal with Sporting this summer. They also hold interest in forward Francisco Trincao, who can either play out wide or as a No 10.

Recent reports state that Amorim and United are ‘desperate’ to sign Trincao.

When their interest in him was first revealed, it was thought that a £30m deal would be possible. But Sporting now appear more likely to hold out for his full €80m (£67m / $87m) release clause.

As such, United would need to spend around £105m to capture both Inacio and Trincao.

That is a significant outlay, especially as United have been trying to improve their tricky financial situation lately.

But United can offload players such as Casemiro, Marcus Rashford, Antony and Alejandro Garnacho to help fund such moves.

Striker Viktor Gyokeres is another Sporting ace United have been heavily linked with.

United are looking for an elite No 9 to help Rasmus Hojlund out and Gyokeres would be a fantastic solution as he is deadly in front of goal.

However, United would need to fend off a majority of the biggest clubs in Europe to secure a deal for him.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk can confirm that United hold interest in Xavi Simons, though there are obstacles for a summer deal.

Reports claim that Amorim is happy to offload Garnacho in the summer, as the 20-year-old does not suit his formation.

However, Sir Jim Ratcliffe has refuted claims that United must sell their top academy products such as Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo.

