Andre Onana has fired back at Nemanja Matic ahead of Manchester United vs Lyon in the Europa League

Andre Onana fired back at Nemanja Matic – who he’ll square off against on Thursday night – after a war of words escalated between the Manchester United and Lyon stars.

Man Utd travel to France for the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final clash with Lyon on Thursday. The tournament offers the Red Devils a chance at securing Champions League qualification, though only if winning the entire competition.

Goalkeeper Andre Onana will no doubt have a key role to play and on the back of keeping a clean sheet in the Manchester derby on Sunday, appeared to suggest United will make light work of Lyon.

“It’s a very good team,” began Onana. “We know some of them but I don’t think we have to focus on them. It’s more about us, what we’re going to do.

“I think we are better than them, we just have to go there and show who we are. If we go there with a winning mentality and we are focused, stay compact and together and we follow the game plan we will be winning the game.

“Of course, it’s not going to be easy, but I think we are way better than them. We all know the importance of this game, we will go there with the winning mentality, it’s not our best season but we still have something to win and we will go for it.”

Onana’s comments were put to former Man Utd midfielder, Nemanja Matic, who despite being 36 years of age, is still going strong at Lyon.

Speaking in a press conference on Wednesday, the combative midfielder savaged the United stopper when branding him “one of the worst goalkeepers in Manchester United’s history.”

Matic declared: “If you’re one of the worst goalkeepers in Manchester United’s history then you need to take care of what you are talking about.

“If David De Gea, Peter Schmeichel or Edwin van der Sar said that I would question myself but if you are statistically one of the worst goalkeepers in Manchester United’s modern history, he needs to show that before he says it.”

Upon learning of Matic’s brutal dig, Onana refused to back down and took to social media to fire back…

Andre Onana claps back at Nemanja Matic

Writing on X soon after Matic’s comments, Onana insisted his original claims were not disrespectful to Lyon, though couldn’t resist taking a shot at Matic specifically.

The Serbian spent five years on United’s books during a time in which the club didn’t win a single major honour.

Onana wasn’t shy in mentioning Matic’s lack of silverware while also reminding his upcoming opponent he has already lifted a major trophy (FA Cup – 2024) despite only being in his second season at Old Trafford.

Onana wrote: “I would never be disrespectful to another club. We know that tomorrow will be a difficult game against a strong opponent. We focus on preparing a performance to make our fans proud.

“At least I’ve lifted trophies with the greatest club in the world. Some can’t say the same.”

