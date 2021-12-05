Ralf Rangnick is close to completing his first signing as Manchester United manager, with midfielder Amadou Haidara likely to move to Old Trafford in January as along as one condition is overcome.

The Red Devils confirmed the appointment of the German as interim manager last Monday morning. The 63-year-old will be in charge until the end of the season before the club then appoints a new permanent boss and Rangnick moves upstairs.

The former RB Leipzig chief watched on from the stands as United beat Arsenal on Thursday night. However, he will be in charge for the first time in Sunday’s clash with Crystal Palace.

In terms of his current squad, the 63-year-old is expected to strengthen in the New Year. But he is not expected to spend heavily.

And The Sun claims that the identity of his first addition will be Haidara. But that is only if United are willing to pay £32million next month.

The Leipzig midfielder has a release clause in his current contract that comes into effect in the summer. However, it’s reported in Metro that his dream is to move to the Premier League, and if United can match Leipzig’s demands then that could happen six months earlier than planned.

Rangnick knows Haidara well

Rangnick took the dynamic midfielder with him to Leipzig from Salzburg two years ago. And the report claims that he is already said to have spoken with the player’s agent, Volker Struth, and a deal is all but agreed.

However, one barrier remains in the shape of the African Nations Cup – with Haidara set to represent Mali.

United must decide if they want to sign a player in January who will miss most of the month due to the tournament and could need a mini-break straight after.

Owen predicts Man Utd flaw to remain

Meanwhile, Michael Owen has predicted exactly what will happen in Manchester United’s first match with Rangnick in charge.

Speaking ahead of the game against Palace, Owen told the Daily Mirror: “The main man, Cristiano Ronaldo, again stole the headlines with his 800th and 801st career goals in the win against Arsenal.

“It will be very interesting to see how Ralf Rangnick gets on as the United boss. And also how he manages Ronaldo.

“That’s now two defeats in a row for Palace. They had a few chances against Leeds on Tuesday. But to concede in the last minute must be a tough one to take.

“Palace have given the top sides some problems this season, and I don’t think this will be easy for United. I think they will have just too much though, 2-1.”

