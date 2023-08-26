One in, one out at Man Utd, with new signing agreed and Crystal Palace medical booked

Manchester United have granted Dean Henderson permission to undergo a medical with Crystal Palace tonight, while a deal for his direct replacement has reportedly been agreed.

Henderson, 26, is determined to establish himself as a regular starter in the Premier League. The arrival of Andre Onana laid waste to that ambition if remaining at Old Trafford, thus greatly raising the chances an exit would materialise.

Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace both emerged as genuine contenders to snap up the England international.

Henderson’s recovery from thigh surgery ensured any exit was delayed until the latter stages of the window. The Manchester Evening News previously reported United did not want to run the risk of Henderson re-aggravating the issue during a strenuous medical.

However, Henderson is now fully recovered and after Forest moved for Matt Turner first, Palace assumed the position of favourites.

According to both the Telegraph and Fabrizio Romano, Henderson’s switch to Selhurst Park is now edging towards completion.

The Telegraph led the way, reporting Henderson has been granted permission by Man Utd to undergo a medical with Palace on Saturday night.

Henderson was named on the bench for United’s 3pm clash with Forest. Warming the bench will likely be his last act in a United shirt, with the stopper due to travel to London soon after the full time whistle blows.

Henderson will compete with Sam Johnstone for the No 1 jersey if signed. The starting role previously belonged to Vicente Guaita, though reports have claimed he’s refused to play for the club as he seeks a move away.

Romano added weight to the claims, confirming via Twitter that Henderson will undergo a Palace medical tonight.

Neither source detailed in what form Henderson will join Palace, though prior reports have suggested it’ll be a loan with either an option or obligation to buy.

Replacement signing agreed

United fans won’t have long to wait before seeing a replacement signed if varying reports in Turkey are accurate.

Indeed, Fenerbahce’s Altay Bayindir emerged as United’s top target to provide back-up to Onana once priced out of a move for Benfica’s Odysseas Vlachodimos.

An agreement between United and Fenerbahce worth around £6m (add-ons included) has reportedly been struck.

Furthermore, Fenerbahce boss, Ismail Kartal, recently confirmed Bayindir is on the move.

On the back of his side’s thumping 5-1 Europa League victory over Twente on Thursday night, Kartal said when addressing the Bayindir speculation: “I would like to thank Altay for his services.

“He started a new adventure, and I wish him all the best.”

Adding further fuel to the fire is the fact Fenerbahce unveiled their replacement for Bayindir on Friday.

The Turkish giant completed the signing of Croatia international Dominik Livakovic who has joined by way of Dinamo Zagreb.

Per Fabrizio Romano, Fenerbahce have paid €6.65m as a fixed fee and committed to a further €950k in add-ons for Livakovic.

MASON GREENWOOD: Ousted Man Utd forward’s move to low-level European side becomes ‘only option’ as star is told he ‘won’t bounce back’