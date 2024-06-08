One Mason Greenwood exit route completely shut down as Man Utd ponder Euro giant deal

There has been an update on the future of Man Utd forward Mason Greenwood

The prospective transfer of Mason Greenwood to Benfica has received a damning update, while several other major European clubs are reportedly circling for the Manchester United forward.

Greenwood will soon return to England after spending the season on loan at Getafe in La Liga. The right winger, who can also operate on the left flank or at centre-forward, impressed with Getafe by notching 10 goals and six assists in 36 appearances.

With Greenwood unlikely to play for Man Utd again, and his contract expiring in June 2025, club chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe must sell the Englishman this summer to ensure he does not leave in a cut-price deal next year.

Getafe would be delighted to re-sign Greenwood, but they have little chance of matching Man Utd’s £34-40million asking price.

DON’T MISS – Man Utd transfers: FIVE top targets with release clauses that won’t break the bank

Getafe have been joined by a host of other European clubs in chasing the 22-year-old. It has recently been claimed that Benfica are interested in taking him to Portugal.

But according to the latest from the Portuguese press, there is no chance of such a deal happening.

Benfica have no plans to add Greenwood to their attacking ranks and have not been in contact with Man Utd over a possible deal.

The reports state that Benfica would not be able to compete with the money being thrown around by Greenwood’s established suitors.

Man Utd transfers: Mason Greenwood rumour torn up

Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund have both been intrigued by the one-cap international’s form and are considering making offers.

Atleti were previously leading the charge for Greenwood, but their move has stalled and Juventus are now in pole position.

On Friday, it emerged that the player has ‘given the green light’ to a Juve transfer and is now waiting for the two clubs to agree terms.

They might have more financial power than Benfica, but Italian clubs currently do not have the funds that their Premier League counterparts possess. This means Juve will have to sell at least one player before launching a bid that Ratcliffe will accept for Greenwood.

The Bianconeri have also been tipped to include English winger Samuel Iling-Junior in a player-plus-cash deal for Greenwood, but it remains to be seen whether Ratcliffe would accept such a proposal.

READ MORE: Where are they now? The Man Utd squad who last missed out on a Premier League top-six finish