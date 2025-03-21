Manchester United have opened talks to sign Lille striker Jonathan David, although two Premier League rivals are also ‘at the table,’ according to a report.

Ruben Amorim has made signing a new centre-forward a top priority for the summer as he looks to bring in more competition for Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee.

Man Utd are not in the strongest of PSR (Profitability and Sustainability Rules) situation and therefore, need to sell players before sanctioning any big-money signings.

According to French outlet Le10Sport, Man Utd are among a trio of Premier League clubs showing the ‘most interest’ in signing David.

The 25-year-old’s contract with Lille is set to expire in June, so if he doesn’t sign an extension before then, he will be available to sign on a free transfer.

The report claims that Man Utd, Arsenal and Tottenham are all ‘at the table’ for David, suggesting that all three clubs have held talks with his entourage over a deal.

The chance to snap up David on a free transfer is described as a ‘golden opportunity.’ The Canadian international has scored 107 goals in 224 games for Lille since joining in 2020 and is considered one of the best forwards in Ligue 1 on his day.

Man Utd’s hunt for a new striker is well underway and David is thought to be one of those under consideration.

Man Utd working on new striker signing

The battle for David’s signature will likely be one that runs into the summer transfer window, even if he can pre-agree a move now, due to his contract situation.

Man Utd have frequently been linked with the Lille star in recent months, but a switch to Premier League rivals Arsenal has also been talked up in recent days.

TEAMtalk contributor Ben Jacobs has informed us that Man Utd technical director Jason Wilcox and director of recruitment Christopher Vivell have begun drawing up a shortlist of striker targets.

And interestingly, many of the players under consideration would not be cheap additions, so player sales will be required before the signings are possible.

TEAMtalk understands that Jean-Philippe Mateta, Victor Osimhen and Viktor Gyokeres are all being looked at by the Red Devils’ recruitment team.

Also on the shortlist is Ipswich Town’s Liam Delap, who remains a key target for Chelsea, and RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko, who’s being shortlisted by Arsenal.

Man Utd are still reviewing the data of their striker targets but it wouldn’t be a major shock if they had held talks with David’s representatives, as reports suggest.

Sources state that Barcelona are keeping close tabs on David, so competition could come from the Catalans’, too.

