Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has been told he would be better served taking his talents elsewhere with the player’s race “run” at Old Trafford after years of unwarranted criticism, with the player himself admitting he has had offers to leave.

The Red Devils brought in Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon in January 2020, and the player is now into his sixth season at Old Trafford. While he cost a hefty £47.5m from the Portuguese giants, the player has proved good value for money, having contributed an impressive 176 goals (95 scored, 81 assists) during his time as a Manchester United player.

And in 277 appearances for United, that gives him a goal contribution every 1.57 appearances – a stellar record for a midfielder.

However, since being awarded the captaincy by former boss Erik ten Hag in July 2023 as the successor to Harry Maguire, criticism of the 76-times capped Portugal star has reached new heights, with the likes of Roy Keane regularly questioning Fernandes‘ worthiness of donning the armband.

As a result of that, combined with United’s on-field struggles in recent times, former Chelsea and Liverpool star Joe Cole suggests the player must feel unappreciated and should take his talents to a team where he can win the regular trophies his abilities deserve.

“If I’m Bruno Fernandes, I’d absolutely be looking for a move away from Manchester United,” Cole told Paddy Power.

“He’s the first butterfly and he’s getting all the arrows from everyone. He must go home at night and wonder why everyone is digging him out when he’s the only one pulling his weight in this team.

“There are others doing okay but he is literally dragging that club through this dire moment. When all is said and done and Bruno leaves United and maybe they return to the top, they’ll look back at this era and the only shining light will be Bruno Fernandes.”

HAVE YOU SEEN? 🔴⚫ Amorim tells SIX Man Utd stars they can leave as Sky Sports man reveals headline name who is ‘up for sale’

Bruno Fernandes admits he’s had offers to leave Man Utd

Cole believes Fernandes would thrive elsewhere, adding: “He’s a fantastic footballer and you could put him into most teams, and he’d thrive, but I don’t think he’s won a league in his career and he needs to go and prove to himself that he can play in a top side because he’s run his race at Manchester United.

“He should leave that club with everyone; the owners, fans and the manager giving him his flowers because he gets all the stick.

“And that’s part and parcel of being a Manchester United footballer but how must he feel when he’s getting all the pelters despite being the one with the goals, assists and driving the team forwards.

“He’s a fabulous player and if I was him, I’d be looking to go and play in a team capable of winning trophies.”

Fernandes was asked about Keane’s criticism over the weekend after a week in which he inspired United to a 3-0 win at Leicester and having scored a hat-trick to secure progress through to the Europa League quarter-finals.

“Obviously, it’s not nice to hear those things about you, I think no one likes that. But at the same time, it motivates and makes you think people think there’s a lot of things you have to improve,” he told Sky Sports.

“You have to take it in a positive way, and think whatever people are saying, if there’s a margin for improvement or not. I know you’re talking about Roy Keane. I have huge respect for Roy Keane. I think he was one of the best captains the club had. An amazing player for the club, won basically everything for this club.

“It’s the way he thinks about me as a player, as a captain. I have to respect that. I try to do the things in my own way to be not the best captain but person and team-mate as I can. I do it every day. I try to be an example in everything I do in the training sessions, on the pitch.

“But obviously, not everyone will like (it), not everyone will think in the same way, and I respect every opinion of everyone. I have accepted there is a lot of margin for improvement in my game and my leadership.”

Fernandes, meanwhile, has also confirmed he had offers to leave Old Trafford over the summer, before he decided to hang around and hopefully help the club out of the doldrums.

“I sat with the club because I had an offer to leave,” he said. “We talked about the possibility of me leaving the club or staying.

“They said what they wanted from me. I just asked if they still see me as part of the future of the club or not. I spoke at the time with (Erik) Ten Hag also.

“He was very clear with me, the club was very clear with me, that they thought I would be a big part of this rebuild. I thought that we could be successful.”

Man Utd transfer latest: Juventus star linked; new exit plans for Sancho, Antony

Meanwhile, United have made initial contact for Kenan Yildiz, sources have told TEAMtalk, with the Red Devils ready to make a move for the winger and after a Juventus’s stance on a potential exit came to light.

A move for the Turkey winger could be funded by the exits of two other wingmen with both loanees Jadon Sancho and Antony set to leave Old Trafford once again in the summer.

Sancho is currently with Chelsea and while the Blues are ready to back out of an agreement to sign him permanently this summer, United have made a firm decision on the former Borussia Dortmund man of their own.

Elsewhere, with Antony thriving while on loan in Spain with Real Betis, it’s reported the club are braced for an improved bid for the Brazilian’s services, though accepting may come with the consequence of having to tie the Brazilian down to a brand new contract at Old Trafford.

And finally, claims that United will look to cash in on Kobbie Mainoo this summer have appeared to hit a major stumbling block already with a financial expert outlining the two difficulties clubs will have in funding a move.

VOTE: Is Bruno Fernandes Man Utd’s most valuable player?