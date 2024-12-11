Only three Man Utd stars safe from monumental clear-out, as Rashford, Martinez sales take shape

Alejandro Garnacho is one of just three Man Utd stars safe from the chop

All but three players with something in common are available for sale at Manchester United, with the Red Devils ready to take a sledgehammer to their underperforming squad, according to reports.

Man Utd have been characterised by overspending and underperformance in the decade-plus since Sir Alex Ferguson left the club. Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS cohorts are striving to reverse both of those trends, with new manager Ruben Amorim understood to be working within a tighter budget than previous bosses.

To allow Amorim to reshape the squad in his image, Man Utd must sell well. And according to a fresh update from talkSPORT, just three current United stars are unattainable for interested sides.

The trio in question are Kobbie Mainoo, Amad Diallo and Alejandro Garnacho. The obvious common theme among those three stars is they’re all young and their best years still lay ahead.

With just Mainoo, Amad and Garnacho ringfenced, high profile stars such as Andre Onana, Lisandro Martinez, Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford are seemingly available for the right price.

Indeed, the report added Man Utd ‘are open to offers for virtually every other player (beyond Mainoo, Amad and Garnacho) to help stay on the right side of PSR rules.’

Amorim has made signing a left-footed wing-back his No 1 transfer priority. A reunion with Sporting CP Striker Viktor Gyokeres is also on the cards.

To aid those moves and many more, major sales could be required and both Martinez and Rashford have been heavily linked with shock departures in 2025…

Lisandro Martinez to Real Madrid, Marcus Rashford to PSG?

TBR Football recently revealed Martinez, 26, is being eyed by Real Madrid. Los Blancos intend to sign three defenders in 2025 – a right-back, left-back and centre-back.

Martinez would offer versatility given his ability to play both centre-back and left-back. And according to talkSPORT, Man Utd could be willing to cash in if Real Madrid act on their interest.

It was acknowledged the no-nonsense defender is a ‘fan favourite’ at Old Trafford. However, that won’t prevent United from adopting a ruthless approach and sanctioning a sale if the price is right.

Elsewhere, both Sky Germany and The Telegraph stated homegrown star Rashford can leave by next summer at the latest.

Two reasons behind that stance have emerged, with the first being Rashford not justifying his lofty £300,000-a-week salary. Additionally, the sales of homegrown stars are extra lucrative for clubs given the proceeds represent ‘pure profit’ on the balance sheet.

The second reason, per The Telegraph, relates to Rashford’s off-field antics. It was claimed Man Utd have grown increasingly concerned about Rashford’s lifestyle and believe he lacks focus when it comes back to football.

Accordingly, Man Utd are open to offers and would not be averse to selling if a suitable bid were lodged next month in the winter window.

Most outlets have concurred a January exit is unlikely, primarily because deals of that magnitude are often reserved by clubs for the summer window. Nonetheless, if a club bids big, Man Utd will wave goodbye.

On the subject of where Rashford might go, PSG and the Saudi Pro League were listed as viable destinations.

TEAMtalk was informed in November that PSG – who hold long-term interest in the 27-year-old – had re-established contact with Rashford’s camp.

Latest Man Utd news – Role scrapped / Alphonso Davies update

In other news, The Sun state Man Utd have scrapped the sporting director position in the wake of axing Dan Ashworth.

Rather than hire a like-for-like replacement it was claimed greater responsibility will be given to those in supporting roles, such as Jason Wilcox (technical director).

Elsewhere, Sky Germany revealed Bayern Munich are pressuring Alphonso Davies to sign a contract extension BEFORE Christmas.

Davies, 24, is in Man Utd and Real Madrid’s sights and has been labelled a ‘dream’ target for Amorim’s wing-back search.

If Davies rebuffs Bayern, he’ll be free to sign a pre-contract agreement with overseas sides come January 1.

