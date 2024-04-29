Manchester United are planning an historic team shake-up this summer, with a host of players on the move and almost everyone in the squad up for sale to some degree, according to a reliable source.

Club part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is eager to completely change the ethos around Old Trafford, bringing the focus back onto young talents who can play exciting football. He is keen to sign the best young British players around and get rid of the superstar signings who are earning huge money but not providing the goods on the pitch.

In terms of potential signings, Ratcliffe is hopeful of capturing English starlets including Jarrad Branthwaite and Michael Olise. There is also interest in rising Benfica midfielder Joao Neves, though he will cost huge money.

A host of unwanted players will be allowed to leave Old Trafford this summer. Indeed, The Telegraph state that Man Utd will consider reasonable offers for nearly every player on their books during the next transfer window. This could result in a staggering squad restructure where over 10 players depart.

Casemiro and Raphael Varane are both likely to head to Saudi Arabia, where a reunion with former team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo beckons, while Christian Eriksen will also leave and has been tipped to return to Brentford.

Anthony Martial will depart on a free transfer once his contract expires on June 30. Man Utd will also take a big hit to sell Donny van de Beek by any means necessary.

The only players that are guaranteed to remain at Man Utd next season are impressive young trio Alejandro Garnacho, Kobbie Mainoo and Rasmus Hojlund, whom INEOS want to build the team around.

This means Bruno Fernandes could theoretically leave, although this would be a big surprise. The playmaker has previously been a target for Saudi officials, though he is understood to be happy at Man Utd.

Marcus Rashford could leave Man Utd – report

Then there is academy graduate Marcus Rashford, whose form has dipped again this season. While Ratcliffe is not actively looking to sell the winger, he would give any suitable offer firm consideration. Paris Saint-Germain have long been linked with a move for Rashford.

David Ornstein has also provided his insight on Rashford, stating that Man Utd would like to help the 26-year-old get back to his best. But if Rashford signals a desire to move on, Man Utd will certainly not stand in his way.

Other players Man Utd are likely to receive proposals for are Mason Greenwood, Jadon Sancho, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Victor Lindelof.

However, the Red Devils will certainly have to take a big financial hit if they sell the likes of Sancho and Wan-Bissaka, as their values have dropped significantly since joining the club.

The same can be said for Antony, who Man Utd were convinced to spend over £80m on by Erik ten Hag. That is despite him being rated at £30m when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was in charge of the club.

The hugely wasteful signing of Antony is exactly the kind of transfer deal Ratcliffe wants Man Utd to move away from. He only wants to sign players who have great potential and possible re-sale value.

