Man Utd open to appointing club legend as next manager, with Ratcliffe hit by serious problem

Manchester United have not ruled out a shock reunion with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after firing manager Erik ten Hag, according to a report.

The MEN’s chief Man Utd reporter Samuel Lukchurst claims the Red Devils remain open to making a ‘formal approach’ for Solskjaer amid their hunt for a new first-team manager. United’s options may be restricted as they are already close to hitting their profit and sustainability limit and paying to release a manager from their current contract could prove costly.

Ten Hag is due a huge fee of around £17million (€20.4m / $22m) after being axed by United and this will seriously reduce the amount the club can spend on his replacement.

Luckhurst suggests United might have to stick to the free agent market, which is where Solskjaer comes in. The former striker, who netted 126 goals in 366 games for United as a player, currently works as a match analyst for UEFA but has not managed another club since departing United in November 2021.

Solskjaer is ‘under consideration’ for an Old Trafford return. He could either become United’s next manager or join the backroom staff if another coach gets the top job.

In September, the Norwegian said he will happily return to United if given the opportunity, as he still views the club as ‘family’.

When confirming Ten Hag’s exit, United announced that assistant manager Ruud van Nistelrooy will take charge on an interim basis.

Some outlets have previously tipped Van Nistelrooy to take the role on permanently, though United are currently evaluating their options and looking at a number of managers.

DON’T MISS – Next Man Utd manager: EVERY single option tipped to replace Ten Hag

Ten Hag replacement candidates named

It would be a big shock if Solskjaer returned to replace Ten Hag. He took over from Jose Mourinho on an interim basis in December 2018 and managed to re-introduce the feel-good factor at the club, which saw him get the job permanently the following March.

Solskjaer went on to guide United to second in the Premier League and the Europa League final in the 2020-21 campaign, but he was sacked in November 2021 following a poor start to the subsequent season.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Graham Potter, Thomas Frank, Eddie Howe and Julian Nagelsmann are all on United’s radar currently.

Potter is keen to manage United and has a ‘genuine chance’ of doing so as he is a free agent and ready to work immediately.

United part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is particularly interested in Howe of Newcastle United, viewing him as one of the best British coaches around.

However, the cost of releasing him from his Newcastle contract will prove to be a big stumbling block, something the FA found out when they searched for Gareth Southgate’s replacement.

Several members of the United hierarchy like the idea of appointing Brentford’s Frank, as he has enjoyed success in West London without spending huge sums and also has a great relationship with his players.

But it is unclear whether Frank would leave Brentford mid-season, while there is also the issue of releasing him from his contract, just like Howe.

TEAMtalk can reveal United are set to contact Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann to see if he would be open to managing in the Premier League for the first time.

However, Potter or Frank are more likely to take over as Nagelsmann is understood to be keen on managing Germany at the 2026 World Cup.

Other names that have been mentioned include Xavi, who is a free agent, former United midfielder and current Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick, and Sporting CP’s Ruben Amorim.

Gareth Southgate was previously linked with replacing Ten Hag, though he has effectively ruled himself out by saying he wants to take a break from management. Thomas Tuchel, meanwhile, is out of the running after agreeing to manage England from January 1 onwards.

READ MORE: Ranking every player Erik ten Hag signed for Man Utd from WORST to BEST

Bruno Fernandes reacts to Ten Hag sack

United captain Bruno Fernandes has responded to Ten Hag’s exit by writing on social media: “Thanks for everything boss! I appreciate the trust and the moments we share together, I wish you all the best in the future.

“Even knowing the last period hasn’t been great from all of us I hope you fans can keep with you the good things the manager has done for our club!”

Ten Hag leaves United having won the League Cup and FA Cup. However, his time in charge has been marred by inconsistent form and some truly dire team performances.

Everyone involved with United has been especially disappointed with how the Dutchman has failed to get the best out of some of his own signings.

Antony is the most obvious example, while Joshua Zirkzee has also struggled to adapt to life in England since joining over the summer, though the striker did register an assist during the defeat to West Ham United on Sunday.