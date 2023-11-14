‘Open situation’ – Fabrizio Romano admits Man Utd superstar could leave in January; likeliest move confirmed

Fabrizio Romano confirmed a high profile Manchester United star could leave in January, and TEAMtalk has exclusively revealed where he’s likeliest to end up.

Man Utd’s recruitment strategy over recent times has been suspect to say the least. The Red Devils are getting little to nothing out of wingers Antony and Jadon Sancho. The pair cost a combined £159m to sign.

Elsewhere, questions have been asked as to how wise it was to splash out £70m on Casemiro.

The Brazilian was superb in his first season at Old Trafford, though has appeared to be in freefall this season. Aged 31 and currently sidelined with a hamstring injury, there’s doubt as to whether Casemiro will wind up being value for money.

A player in a similar situation to Casemiro is Raphael Varane. The Frenchman, 30, cost roughly £41m when plucked from Real Madrid in 2021.

Varane generally performs at a high level when on the pitch, though injuries have plagued his time in England thus far.

Club legend Paul Scholes suggested Varane’s legs are beginning to go. What’s more, Varane appears to have lost the faith of manager Erik ten Hag.

The unlikely pairing of Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans has been favoured in recent weeks. Evans sustained a thigh injury in the defeat to Copenhagen last week which has opened the door to Varane. However, it was Victor Lindelof chosen to partner Maguire in the 1-0 win over Luton on Saturday.

Now, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Varane’s underwhelming stint at Old Trafford could conclude as early as January.

Via Caught Offside, Romano stated: “The message from Manchester United on [dropping] Varane is that it’s a tactical decision.

“They are very happy with how Harry Maguire is playing. Now that Jonny Evans is injured I’m sure Varane will get more playing time.

“Of course, if they receive important proposals for Varane, it could be an open situation in the January window.

“United will decide on a centre-back signing depending on opportunities, but players like [Jean-Clair] Todibo, an important player for Nice … it’s not easy to sign these players in the January window, so it might have to wait until the summer.

“But the idea is to bring in an important centre-back in 2024.”

Saudi approaches already made

TEAMtalk exclusively revealed on November 3 that Varane will be the subject of Saudi Arabian bids in January. What’s more, our sources told us Varane would be open to ditching Man Utd for the middle east.

A link-up with Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr is one avenue open to Varane. Al-Nassr are one of Varane’s main suitors, though are by no means the only interested club from the Saudi Pro League.

Varane’s agents have already fielded approaches from representatives of Saudi clubs. Varane would be in line for a late-career pay hike if making the move.

Varane is under contract until 2025, thus putting Man Utd in a relatively strong bargaining position.

The Red Devils will look to recoup much or even all of the £41m they paid Real Madrid just over two years ago.

