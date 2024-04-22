Man Utd ‘open talks’ over incredible free transfer as Ratcliffe plans for departure of midfield trio

Manchester United have reportedly ‘initiated contact’ over a deal for Juventus star Adrien Rabiot, whose contract expires at the end of June.

The Red Devils could part ways with Casemiro and Christian Eriksen this summer, with Fiorentina loanee Sofyan Amrabat also set to leave the club.

Rabiot, 29, could be a solid replacement for one of the three players and the fact that he could be available on a free transfer has caught Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s attention.

According to Italian outlet CalcioMercato, talks between Juventus and Rabiot’s agents over a contract extension have been ‘frozen’ due to his wage demands being too high.

The report states that the centre-mid’s performances have ‘regressed’ physically and mentally in recent weeks, prompting rumours that he has his mind set on a move elsewhere.

Rabiot has made 29 appearances across all competitions this season, scoring four goals and making three assists in the process.

Despite his recent dip in form the French international has plenty of experience at the very highest level and could prove to be a steal on a free transfer.

Man Utd carry out ‘first polls’ for Adrien Rabiot deal

CalcioMercato claim that Man Utd have made contact with Rabiot’s representatives and have carried out ‘first polls’ to sign him on a free transfer.

A move to the Premier League is reportedly ‘appealing’ to the Juventus star and this ‘gives the Red Devils an advantage in the race for his signature.’

Rabiot could, therefore, be playing alongside hot prospect Kobbie Mainoo at Old Trafford next season.

Along with Casemiro, Eriksen and Amrabat, TEAMtalk sources state that Scott McTominay could also be sold this season as Ratcliffe doesn’t see him as part of Man Utd’s long-term future.

Several clubs from the Premier League and the Bundesliga are interested in the Scottish international, with West Ham in particular keeping close tabs on his situation.

McTominay is keen to stay and fight for his place with the Red Devils, however, and given he’s under contract until 2025 his future is in his own hands this summer.

With that in mind, we could potentially see Man Utd’s midfield completely reshuffled in the coming months and Ratcliffe seems to believe that Rabiot could be a part of that.

Tottenham have also shown an interest in Rabiot in the past, though, so they could compete with Man Utd in the race.