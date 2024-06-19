Manchester United have reportedly ‘made contact’ with the representatives of Lille star Jonathan David as they step up their search for a new striker.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is keen to bring in more competition for youngster Rasmus Hojlund, especially with Anthony Martial’s time at Old Trafford now over.

The Red Devils have been linked with a multitude of targets and recent reports suggested that Bologna forward Joshua Zirkzee could be on his way to the Premier League side, who has a tempting £34m release clause.

However, talks over a transfer for the Dutch international have reportedly stalled because his agent, Kia Joorabchian, is demanding a high commission for any deal, as much as €15m (around £12.6m).

Erik ten Hag is keen on Man Utd signing Zirkzee but the club are now scouring the market for alternatives as a result of Joorabchian’s demands.

According to journalist Pete Hall, Lille’s David is seen as a good alternative to Zirkzee and Man Utd have begun discussions over a deal.

David, 24, has been heavily linked with other Premier League sides too and is open to taking on the next challenge of his career.

READ MORE: Man Utd ‘battling’ Arsenal for £85m-rated LaLiga star as race for bargain transfer ignites

Man Utd ‘open talks’ with Jonathan David’s camp

The report claims that Man Utd are ‘in talks’ with David’s agents but they face ‘stiff competition’ from the likes of Tottenham, West Ham and Aston Villa for his signature.

The Canadian international, who will be playing in the Copa America this summer, is considered to be one of the best strikers in Ligue 1 on his day.

He scored 19 league goals for Lille in 2023/24 which made him the division’s second-highest top scorer, only behind France superstar Kylian Mbappe.

Lille president Olivier Letang confirmed last week David is available for transfer, given the he has one year left on his current contract and has no interest in an extension.

Hall writes that the French club would accept an offer of £25m for David this summer as they do not want to lose him on a free transfer further down the line.

This makes the striker significantly cheaper than David and explains why so many clubs are keeping close tabs on his situation.

Man Utd haven’t fully ruled out a move for Zirkzee yet but David is the man to watch should they decide to move on to other targets.

The Red Devils are keen to get their business done early so this story is one to keep a close eye on over the coming days.

DON’T MISS: Man Utd transfers: 10 Copa America stars linked with moves to Old Trafford