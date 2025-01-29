Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford will soon be offered the chance to escape his Red Devils misery with a fresh offer being prepped in Saudi Arabia – but they will need to work hard at convincing the player to make his move with the player prepared to wait to make his dream transfer.

It had all started quite well for Rashford under Ruben Amorim’s management when he scored three times in his first three appearances under their new Portuguese boss. However, having been overlooked for the derby win at Manchester City on December 15, Rashford has not appeared in a Manchester United shirt since, with his last outing coming in the Europa League win at Viktoria Plzen on December 12.

The 27-year-old confirmed his wish to leave Old Trafford in the days that followed that Etihad Stadium win, though finding a new home for the £325,000 a week star has proved extremely difficult despite the best efforts of all parties to move him on.

Now with just a matter of days left before the transfer window slams shut, TEAMtalk understands that the saga around his future is in danger of going right down to the wire – and there remains a growing possibility at the time of writing that no side will manage to agree a deal in time.

To that end, a strong report earlier on Wednesday suggested Rashford now has just ‘one option left’ in the form of Juventus and with the player having seemingly priced himself out of a dream move to Barcelona.

However, according to Givemesport, a new suitor in the form of Saudi Pro-League side Al-Alhi are ready to throw their hat firmly into the ring for his signature – even though they are well aware that the player is holding out on a move to Barcelona instead.

But with Barca’s financial situation making a move to the Nou Camp slim at best – it was declared earlier on Wednesday that they would need to sell at least two more players to fund a move – it’s claimed that an ‘opportunistic’ Al-Alhi sense they could yet spring a transfer surprise and secure a move where others have failed.

However, with the Saudi side having the financial resources to meet all of Rashford’s sizeable salary demands in full, the scenario of a deal to offload the player to the SPL side is one that will be at least welcomed in the corridors of power at Old Trafford.

Al-Ahli out to convince Rashford as Tottenham, West Ham stance emerges

United have not hidden from their desire to offload the player, with sources informing us as far back as the autumn that efforts to move the player on in 2025 would be made by the Red Devils.

And having since circulated his name to a raft of top clubs in France, Germany, Italy and Spain, United have made it evidentally clear they will not stand in Rashford’s way and amid claims he does not fit into their ‘cultural reboot’ at Old Trafford.

Amorim too has also made it evidentally clear that the writing is on the wall for Rashford, having grimly declared he would rather select the club’s 63-year-old goalkeeper coach, Vital, on the bench ahead of the troubled 27-year-old.

Despite all that, Al-Ahli know it will take a sizeable effort on their behalf to convince Rashford to sign.

The article acknowledges that their deal makers have already been informed that Rashford does not want to move to the Gulf State at this stage of his career, instead hoping to continue at a mainland European club and one where he can hopefully impress new England coach Thomas Tuchel enough to recall him to his England squad – with the prospect of adding to his 60 international caps still a big motivating factor for the player.

Sources told TEAMtalk reporter Rudy Galetti earlier this week that it is a similar scenario with Turkish side Fenerbahce, who despite denials from their president this week, remain attentive to his situation and are poised to strike to try and sign the player should he fail to secure a move before Monday’s 11pm deadline.

Sources also understand that West Ham and Tottenham continue to monitor developments around Rashford and the possibility of the Premier League pair making a late move for him cannot be discounted at this stage.

However, they too are also aware that Rashford would prefer the move to Spain, while United themselves have always discounted the option of allowing the player to join a Premier League rival – even in a temporary capacity.

Man Utd transfer latest: Garnacho premium demanded; Nkunku plan alive

Meanwhile, with speculation still surrounding Rashford’s future, United remain eager to move him on to help with their own plans to remodel their attack.

However, he is far from the only player they are considering moving on with Alejandro Garnacho also regarded as a sellable asset with the prospect of a deadline-beating exit very much on the agenda.

To that end, a move to Chelsea remains a strong prospect for the 20-year-old winger, though it’s been revealed United are set to demand a premium fee if they do sell him to the Blues, and with Amorim’s real thoughts on the player coming to light.

Elsewhere, our sources have informed us that United are still very much actively pursuing Christopher Nkunku with the France star struggling for game time at Stamford Bridge. And we understand that is another deal the Red Devils will look to try and get over the line before the window shuts and despite the presence of Bayern Munich, who are also keen.

Chelsea could also look to swap Nkunku with Mathys Tel – another player United are also keeping an eye on – and there are quite a few dominoes that are still to fall into place before Monday’s transfer deadline.

One deal that will go through this week is the transfer of Lecce wing-back Patrick Dorgu, with a report revealing all the details around the contract he is due to sign, the shirt number he is poised to take and when he could make his debut for the Red Devils.

