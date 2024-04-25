Ornstein reveals timeline of Dan Ashworth’s Man Utd move as sporting director ‘takes Newcastle to arbitration’

David Ornstein has revealed that Dan Ashworth is set to take Newcastle to arbitration in an attempt to finalise his move to Manchester United.

The 53-year-old transfer guru was placed on gardening leave by the Magpies in January after he informed them he wanted to make the switch to Old Trafford.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants to make Ashworth a key part of his new backroom team at Man Utd as the Ineos chief looks to take the club back to the top of the Premier League.

Ratcliffe has already installed Manchester City’s Omar Berrada as the Red Devil’s new CEO, with Jason Wilcox appointed technical director after luring him away from Southampton.

Ashworth is considered to be the final piece in the jigsaw for Ratcliffe and now the Newcastle man is ready to take action to push through his move to Manchester.

Ashworth has been an important figure at St James’ Park, playing a big role in the signing of important players such as Nick Pope, Sven Botman and Alexander Isak.

Man Utd see Newcastle’s demands as ‘incredible’

According to Ornstein, Ashworth will ‘take Newcastle to arbitration’ which means that a ‘third party’ will now resolve the dispute with Man Utd.

The Magpies are demanding that Ratcliffe and Co pay a sizeable compensation fee before the sporting director can join the Red Devils – reported to be £20m.

This has left Ashworth in limbo, hence why he is now taking drastic action to force through the move.

Ornstein notes that a hearing will begin in May and is expected to take ‘a number of weeks.’ Ratcliffe will hope that all is resolved before the start of the summer transfer window.

According to a separate report from Ben Jacobs, Man Utd see Newcastle’s compensation demands as ‘incredible’ and that has led to the delay in a deal being completed.

“The feeling within Man United, not only due to their finances and PSR, is that it’s incredible in many ways,” Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT.

“Even though they respect Newcastle and they respect the clause, and that the number is down there on paper to buy him out at this stage in his contract – despite all that, United feel that it’s incredible that a sporting director can be priced at £20million.

“Callum Wilson might be sold for £18million, Miguel Almiron could be sold for £20million, Kieran Trippier could be sold for £15million – so some of Newcastle’s core superstar players might actually demand less transfers fees than what Newcastle are asking for for Ashworth if he is to start now.

“Manchester United just aren’t prepared to pay Wilson, Almiron and Trippier-like fees for Ashworth.”