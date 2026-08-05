Respected reporter David Ornstein has revealed whether Manchester United can sign Lewis Hall from Newcastle United this summer.

After landing Youri Tielemans, Andrey Santos and Karl Darlow, Man Utd are starting to turn their attention to improving other positions and are keen to bring in a new left-back.

Luke Shaw is United’s current No.1 left-back, but they would be foolish not to sign a long-term replacement in this window due to the Englishman’s poor injury record.

Man Utd have been linked with several potential signings to fill this role, though it is being widely reported that Newcastle star Hall is their leading option.

However, the Red Devils face a difficult challenge to sign Hall, who Newcastle are very keen to keep.

With Bruno Guimaraes set to follow Eddie Howe, Sandro Tonali and Anthony Gordon out the door, we understand that the Magpies have made it abundantly clear that they would not sell Hall to Man Utd or anyone else this summer.

Regardless, it has been reported that they would want around £60m for Hall, and talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook claims the Red Devils are ‘willing’ to pay this amount for the left-back.

Lewis Hall alternative named as David Ornstein rules out transfer

As cited by UtdXclusive on X, Crook said: ‘JUST IN: Manchester United are willing to pay up to £60M for Lewis Hall.

‘Harry Amass is allowed to leave on loan after a decent start to pre season.

‘Keep an eye out on Antonee Robinson – he is on United’s radar and is viewed as a cheaper alternative to Lewis Hall.’

Newcastle have already caved to sanction exits for Guimaraes and Tonali, so it is hard to have confidence in them not doing the same again with Hall.

But Ornstein has now indicated that they are set to double down in their efforts to keep Hall beyond this summer.

Ornstein said on The Athletic FC podcast: “I do NOT expect Lewis Hall to be coming to Man United. Following the departure of Eddie Howe, Newcastle will be MORE determined to keep him, maybe even tie him down to a new contract.”

Still, Ornstein has also confirmed that a new left-back is a priority for Man Utd in the coming weeks.

Ornstein added: “At the beginning of the summer, I thought that #MUFC were going to be the BUSIEST team in the market. Just because there’s so much work that needs to be done.

“Midfield and left-back are two of the MAIN areas of importance for them in the market.”