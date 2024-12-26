Ornstein suggests Man Utd will repeat transfer trick with Rashford that’s worked wonders twice before

David Ornstein has provided a fresh update on the state of play involving Marcus Rashford and his much-discussed future at Manchester United.

Rashford, 27, has been on Man Utd’s books since 2005. However, he’s never been as close to ending his lengthy association with the Red Devils as he is right now.

Rashford has been left out of Ruben Amorim’s last three matchday squads, with the Man Utd boss citing standards and a lack of application in training.

The forward – who lacks a natural position in Amorim’s 3-4-3 formation – has officially been transfer-listed and could depart as early as next month.

What’s more, the player himself also admitted he’s open to a new challenge in a tell-all interview with journalist Henry Winter.

Rashford’s future is among the biggest topics at Old Trafford right now and The Athletic’s David Ornstein shed light on how the situation could play out.

The trusted reporter claimed a loan exit is the likeliest outcome if Rashford is to leave Man Utd in January. A straight loan with no option/obligation to buy is the path Man Utd walked with other high profile forwards in recent years, such as Mason Greenwood and Jadon Sancho.

Greenwood spent a year at Getafe before earning a £26.6m transfer to Marseille. Sancho re-joined former club Borussia Dortmund on a six-month loan before agreeing a second loan spell with Chelsea last summer.

Sancho’s Chelsea deal contains a conditional obligation to buy worth roughly £25m that will be activated if Chelsea finish 14th or higher in the Premier League this season. With the Blues flying high, Sancho is all but guaranteed to become a Chelsea player outright next summer.

Ornstein wrote: ‘Amorim says he expects certain standards from all players on and off the pitch, which it would appear Rashford is not meeting at present.

‘That opens the door to a possible winter departure, depending on various factors. Most importantly, United and Rashford will need to want that. Indications are they would at least be willing to discuss it. Then, vitally, is there a market?

‘Considering he is currently not playing and earns an extremely high wage, it is hard to envisage a January sale; that would more likely materialise in the summer.

‘What might be more sensible is a loan. It would give him the chance to get back on track and rebuild his value before the issue is revisited post-season.

‘Taking Rashford on a temporary basis should also avoid whoever gets him having to cover the whole of his salary.

‘United have previously benefited from similar arrangements in the cases of Jadon Sancho and Mason Greenwood at Borussia Dortmund and Getafe respectively.

‘There is no indication they are pursuing such a route yet, but it is one to watch in the weeks ahead.’

Where could Marcus Rashford go?

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Rudy Galetti, recently broke news of Jose Mourinho hoping to forge a reunion with Rashford.

Mourinho currently manages Turkish giant Fenerbahce who are striving to topple Galatasaray at the top of the Super Lig table.

With Galatasaray boasting loanee Victor Osimhen in their forward line, the arrival of Rashford at Fenerbahce would go some way to evening up the odds.

Fenerbahce obviously cannot afford the £50m-£60m Man Utd are believed to want if selling Rashford permanently. Though as Ornstein stated, a straight loan may well be in play anyway.

Elsewhere, French giant PSG – who look set to offload Randal Kolo Muani to the Premier League in January – are also showing interest in Rashford.

Barcelona have also been linked, though as yet only by reports of dubious substance in Spain.

