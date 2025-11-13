A second source has joined David Ornstein in confirming Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba wants the move to Manchester United – but our sources are indicating Ruben Amorim now prefers three midfield alternatives amid frustrations over the Seagulls’ asking price.

The Red Devils are finalising plans for the January transfer window which now opens in just 49 days’ time and with a new midfielder now very much top of Amorim’s radar. Having signed three forwards and a new goalkeeper over the summer window, Manchester United are now ready to address the area which many now feel is the most glaring weakness in their side.

And while both Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro both appear to have found some form in recent weeks, long-term doubts over the pair, as well as the players who cover for them in Kobbie Mainoo and Manuel Ugarte, means the midfield will take urgent priority for Amorim and Co. in 2026.

To that end, we have been informed that United plan to sign two new midfielders in 2026 – and they are pushing to secure the first of these as soon as January.

Back in the summer, United looked into a possible move for Baleba, only to baulk at Brighton’s £100m-plus asking price. That remains the target on his head and, amid fresh reports last week that Sir Jim Ratcliffe was ready to ‘pull the trigger’ on an opening £90m bid for the Cameroon star, those reports have been given fresh traction after two transfer reporters revealed that the midfielder is keen on the move to Old Trafford.

With the prospects of a deal recently given new significance by David Ornstein, who was asked by our sister site Planet Football, who Man Utd should sign, Ornstein stated: “Carlos Baleba. They want him, he wants them.

“Brighton don’t want to let him go, but we will see what the future holds, because they need to upgrade in that number six department, Ruben Amorim wants to, and that could help complete their rebuild.”

Now, a second source in Ben Jacobs has also verified claims that the 21-year-old wants the move to Old Trafford, though our information suggests United have actually cooled their interest and are now favouring three alternatives instead….

Man Utd look to favour three targets over Baleba

Discussing Baleba’s interest in moving to Old Trafford, Jacobs told talkSPORT on Wednesday night: “With Carlos Baleba, we know nothing is expected to happen mid-season. Brighton have never quoted a number. [The] player wants the move.

“If we get a mad summer race for Baleba, for big money, then Manchester United have already done the groundwork.

“I’m not expecting any Baleba drama mid-season because Brighton simply don’t want to even consider a sale until we get to next summer.”

Despite talk of the player now wanting the move, Dean Jones explained to TEAMtalk last week that the Cameroon star has fallen down United’s wishlist amid his poor form this season and inability to affect the game when United beat the Seagulls 4-2 at Old Trafford recently.

And with Brighton standing firm by their pricing point – holding out for a fee similar to the then British record £115m package that took Moises Caidedo to Chelsea in summer 2023 – United have been forced to look elsewhere.

To that end, we understand Elliot Anderson of Nottingham Forest is now United’s top target, amid a belief a £70m deal is there to be done for the England international, whose ability to motor up and down the pitch and tenacity in the engine room has earned him many admirers.

Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton is another player of serious interest to the Red Devils, while we can also confirm that Wolves star Joao Gomes is another player being watched with interest by the United decision makers.

Moves for any of those players, though, in the winter window, looks difficult and it may be that United, for various reasons, will have to wait for the summer months before a deal can be rubberstamped.

