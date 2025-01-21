Manchester United are planning a bid for a Sporting Lisbon star in the January transfer window, with a report claiming why the Red Devils believe that a deal could happen as head coach Ruben Amorim could potentially make a U-turn on his previous stance.

With Man Utd having a torrid campaign, the club’s hierarchy has decided to help head coach Amorim with new players. The Red Devils are closer to the Premier League bottom three than the top four and have lost four of their last six league games.

While Man Utd have struggled to score enough goals to win matches, they have also conceded far too many for a club of their stature and a team of their aspirations.

The Red Devils have shipped in 32 goals in 22 Premier League games this season, four more than Everton, who are in danger of getting relegated to the Championship at the end of the season.

According to Fichajes, Man Utd have devised a plan to rectify that, which is to make a bid for Sporting Lisbon central defender Ousmane Diomande.

The report has claimed that the Premier League club are ready to offer €60m (£51m / $62.5m) for the 6ft 3in Ivory Coast international.

Amorim worked with Diomande at Sporting and rates the youngster highly. The Portuguese boss has now reportedly requested his Man Utd bosses to get a deal done for the 21-year-old.

While there are other clubs keen on securing the services of the centre-back, a “key” factor in the Red Devils being successful in the transfer would be “Amorim’s connection with Diomande”, according to the report.

Fichajes has noted that Sporting are now preparing for the exit of one of the best and biggest talents.

DON’T MISS ➡️The SIX clubs chasing Alejandro Garnacho deal as Man Utd consider January sale

What Amorim previously said about signing Sporting players

Fichajes is not one of the most reliable sources, so one needs to wait for another reputable publication to back claims that Man Utd want to sign Diomande in the January transfer window.

Based on what Amorim previously said about signing players from his former club Sporting, it does not seem very likely that the Red Devils will try for the Ivorian star, at least in January, unless, of course, he has made a complete U-turn on his stance.

The 39-year-old left his role as the Sporting manager in November before taking charge of Man Utd.

Just days before he left Sporting, Amorim said: “I will not take any of Sporting’s players in January.”

With Sporting three points clear at the top of Liga Portugal and also having the chance to progress to the Round of 16 in the Champions League without going through the playoffs, they will not want to lose Diomande in January, especially as his contract is until the summer of 2027.

Latest Man Utd news: Dorgu interest, Garnacho exit

Diomande is not the only defender who has been linked with a move to Old Trafford in the January transfer window.

Man Utd are on the hunt for a new left-back and are keen on a deal for Lecce star Patrick Dorgu as well.

The Red Devils believe that they could be able to sign the Denmark international left-back for £21m, but Premier League rivals Tottenham are providing them with stiff competition. Chelsea are also reported to be interested in Dorgu.

Among the players who could leave Man Utd in the January transfer window is Alejandro Garnacho.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Ben Jacobs has reported that Chelsea have Garnacho “firmly on their radar” and are considering whether to make a bid for the Argentina international winger.

Napoli have already made an offer for the winger, with the Italian club’s head coach Antonio Conte having spoken to him about a potential move to the Serie A club.

Marcus Rashford could also leave Man Utd in January, but it is now unlikely that the forward will join AC Milan.

While Milan had been keen on Rashford, the Rossoneri have now accepted defeat in their pursuit and are eyeing moves for his United teammates Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund.

IN FOCUS – Which position should Man Utd prioritise in January?