Manchester United have reignited their interest in Ousmane Diomande and could make a bid for the Sporting CP defender in the coming days, according to a report, but there is competition from Liverpool and Arsenal among other clubs.

Following a hugely disappointing season that culminated in a 15th-placed finish in the Premier League table and a defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final, Man Utd have already started working on rebuilding their squad. INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe have signed Brazilian forward Matheus Cunha from Wolves for manager Ruben Amorim, with talks also ongoing over a deal for Brentford winger Bryan Mbeumo.

Man Utd are in talks to sign Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres as well, while a goalkeeper, too, is on the agenda for the Red Devils because of Andre Onana’s less-than-impressive performances.

Signing a new centre-back in the summer transfer window also seems to be on Man Utd’s wishlist, according to A Bola.

The Portuguese publication has claimed that Man Utd are among the clubs keen on a summer deal for Sporting CP star Diomande.

Man Utd are ‘keeping a close eye on’ the Ivory Coast international centre-back and ‘could make an offer in the coming days’, according to the report.

The Red Devils are long-term admirers of Diomande, who worked with Man Utd manager Amorim at Sporting CP and was described as a “diamond” by his team-mate Viktor Gyokeres on Instagram in November 2024.

Journalist Sacha Tavolieri told Sky Sports Switzerland in November 2024 that Diomande had spoken with Amorim about a potential reunion with the Portuguese manager at Man Utd.

Diomande, who won the Africa Cup of Nations in 2023 with the Ivory Coast, has been on the books of Sporting CP since January 2023 when he joined from FC Midtjylland.

The 21-year-old centre-back has scored six goals and given two assists in 101 appearances for Sporting so far in his career, winning Liga Portugal in 2024 and 2025. Diomande is valued at €60 million (£50.6m, $68.4m).

Man Utd face intense competition for Ousmane Diomande – report

Diomande is one of the best young centre-backs in Europe, and it is no surprise that Man Utd are not the only club interested in the Sporting CP star.

A Bola has revealed that Crystal Palace have already made an enquiry for the Ivorian star and have been told to cough up €60million (£50.6m, $68.4m) for him.

Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Arsenal are also keen on a summer deal for the youngster and, like Man Utd, could bid for him in the coming days.

CaughtOffSide has noted Chelsea and Aston Villa’s interest in Diomande.

