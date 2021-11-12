Ousted Man Utd star urged to make selfish decision and join Newcastle

A Manchester United star who lost his place in unfortunate circumstances has been told to think of himself and join Newcastle “as soon as he possibly can”.

Several areas in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s starting eleven appear up for debate at present. Precisely who the Norwegian should select in central midfield has rumbled on for multiple years. One thing is for certain, Roy Keane is adamant it can no longer be Fred.

Whether Solskjaer persists with his new three-man backline will pose further questions marks at the rear. Aaron Wan-Bissaka is not suited to play at wingback, though he continues to be selected ahead of the more attack-minded Diogo Dalot.

But one position that is not open to debate is between the sticks. David de Gea and Dean Henderson split time in goal last year. However, Henderson has featured just once in the EFL Cup this season after losing his place in pre-season after contracting Covid-19.

Henderson’s recovery was slower than expected. In his absence, De Gea has produced a series of world class displays. But for his surprise error against Manchester City last time out, the Spaniard has been near-flawless all season.

That has left Henderson kicking his heels on the bench, and former United stopper Mark Bosnich thinks it’s time he took matters into his own hands.

“I think he should go,” Bosnich told talkSPORT (via the Manchester Evening News). “He’s at the stage of his career where he needs to be playing regular football. He’ll know that, as well. I understand that at the start of the season, him having a go in pre-season to see how things pan out.

“De Gea has been excellent and there’s no doubt about it, with the exception of the second goal, you have to say, against Manchester City, which I think he’ll know that he should have saved.

“But I think from Dean Henderson’s point of view, he needs to start looking after Dean Henderson.”

The 24-year-old recently drew links with cash-rich Newcastle United. Signing Henderson on a permanent deal would represent a sound investment on paper. It could potentially remove the need to sign another goalkeeper for the better part of the next decade.

On the prospect of joining the Newcastle revolution, be it permanently or on loan, Bosnich added: “Newcastle are a club who are on the go and on the move. But they are also in a perilous position right now.

“New manager. It’s important to get your spin right and the goalkeeper is an integral part of that. He should go and should go as soon as he possibly can.”

Meanwhile, Newcastle are a candidate to sign a classy Juventus midfielder in a move that would stiffen their resolve to scupper Manchester United and Chelsea’s transfer plans, per a report.

Central midfield appears to be an area the Magpies will invest in, and Italian outlet Tuttosport provide a short update on two targets. Firstly, they reaffirm former Arsenal and current Juventus midfielder, Aaron Ramsey, is on their radar. Ramsey is deemed a target well within their reach and Juventus are open to moving the Welshman on.

Fellow Juve teammate Adrien Rabiot is also named as a possible target. The 26-year-old Frenchman still features regularly for Max Allegri, though the Serie A giants have their eyes on bigger prizes.

The article notes if Rabiot were to be sold, Juventus could fill the void with one of three targets. Borussia Dortmund’s Axel Witsel and Monchengladbach’s Denis Zakaria are cited. But it is Monaco’s Aurelien Tchouameni that will raise eyebrows.

The French destroyer is already a regular with his national side despite being 21. His combative and all-action displays in the engine room have seen him draw links with both Chelsea and Manchester United. In United’s case, he could be just what Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs to revamp his much maligned central midfield.

But if Newcastle swoop for either Ramsey or Rabiot in January, Juventus could muscle in on the two English sides’ pursuit of Tchouameni.

