A Manchester United flop has been handed yet another bitter blow, with a European club reportedly ‘frustrated’ that they are even being linked with his signing.

Man Utd fans had to deal with yet another disappointing result and performance on Saturday, as their team was beaten 2-1 at the City Ground by Nottingham Forest. The defeat – Man Utd’s ninth in the league this season – leaves Erik ten Hag’s men in seventh place, nine points behind the top four.

Ten Hag will be hoping 2024 heralds a much better second half of the campaign. Not only have Man Utd struggled in the league, but they have also been dumped out of the Champions League and League Cup, leaving the FA Cup as their only realistic chance of silverware.

Ten Hag is also having to deal with several issues off the pitch. Jadon Sancho is the most notable, as he has not played for Man Utd since late August after a falling out with the Dutchman.

Ten Hag needs to get rid of several other unwanted players too, such as Anthony Martial and Donny van de Beek. Luckily, the latter seems to be on his way out as he has agreed a loan switch to Eintracht Frankfurt.

Martial, meanwhile, could be sold in January, as otherwise he will be free to leave Man Utd as a free agent when his contract expires at the end of June.

The forward has been tipped to head back to his native France, where his career began. After swapping Lyon’s B team for Monaco in July 2013, Martial went on to become a sensation and resultantly earned his big transfer to Man Utd.

But the 28-year-old’s spell at Old Trafford has not worked out and he is now weighing up his options. Marseille have been named as one potential suitor, but according to French outlet La Provence, they will not be making any such move.

Club has ‘no interest’ in Man Utd player

The Ligue 1 giants have ‘no interest’ in the struggling attacker and are even ‘frustrated’ that they have been linked with him. This is a humilitating twist for a player who once hoped to get among the world’s elite.

Instead, Martial might have to head to a new destination, such as Turkey. Earlier this month, it emerged that Fenerbahce had pencilled in a transfer meeting with Martial and his camp.

On Wednesday, former Liverpool and Aston Villa striker Dean Saunders savaged the Man Utd squad, naming a host of players who need to be axed.

“They’ve got enough money to get the best players. [Marcus] Rashford has been there too long. Martial, drive him to the airport. Who else?” he said.

“He got rid of [Anthony] Elanga. Antony, drive him to the airport. [Rasmus] Hojlund, I think Hojlund is going to be good.

“I’ve got Hojlund in there. [Bruno] Fernandes could sit down and have an argument with me, ‘look at my stats’. If you had a look at Fernandes’ assists and goals he’s got an argument.

“[Jadon] Sancho, sitting on his Playstation earning 350 grand a week, drive him to the airport. I mean I don’t know how you are going to get out of that because there’s that much money involved, they are going to lose a fortune.

“[Harry] Maguire, get rid of Maguire. He’s tried to get rid of Maguire four times. He knows, Maguire, he plays Luke Shaw at centre-half.”

