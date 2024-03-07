Man Utd outcast incredibly facing rejection by two clubs after dreadful new low

Donny van de Beek is facing a brutal double rejection this summer, as Manchester United do not want him and loan club Eintracht Frankfurt reportedly have no intention of signing him permanently.

The central midfielder moved to Old Trafford in September 2020 when Man Utd paid Ajax £35million for his services. However, Van De Beek has never been able to force his way into the Man Utd starting eleven for a run of games, even with compatriot Erik ten Hag as manager.

After spending the first half of the current season warming the bench, Van De Beek achieved a much-needed loan move in the January transfer window by joining Frankfurt on loan.

The Bundesliga outfit have the option to sign Van De Beek for an initial €11m (£9.5m), plus an extra €3m (£2.6m) in add-ons, should he impress.

However, there is very little chance of that happening. On February 6, it emerged that the 26-year-old had been left out of Frankfurt’s squad for the remainder of their Europa Conference League campaign.

Van De Beek has still managed five appearances for Frankfurt so far, all of which have come in the Bundesliga. But according to German source Frankfurter Rundschau, Van De Beek is struggling to adapt to his new club.

The Dutchman is ‘full of mistakes’ and ‘lacks rhythm’ in midfield, despite the fact he was crucial to Ajax’s build up play during his time at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

Van De Beek is also ‘timid and hesitant’, as he is too nervous to take risks on the ball or initiate any kind of press.

Donny van de Beek has failed to convince Frankfurt

Due to these major concerns, there is ‘little to nothing’ to suggest that Frankfurt will pay upwards of £10m to land him permanently at the end of the campaign.

Frankfurt boss Dino Toppmoller has no intention of using Van De Beek beyond this campaign and will push the club’s board to sign a new central midfielder.

It is unclear where Van De Beek goes from here. He is not in Ten Hag’s plans at Man Utd, and his chances of playing for the Red Devils again have been worsened by the fact Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants to engineer a summer clear-out.

Van De Beek will have to find a new club either via a loan or permanent move this summer, though he might have to join a less competitive club than Frankfurt in order to play regularly.

The Ajax academy graduate was previously in the Dutch national team, but his career has gone downhill in recent years and he is way down the pecking order for the Netherlands’ Euros squad.

