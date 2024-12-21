Manchester United have been told that Chelsea and England sensation Cole Palmer “would probably like” to join them at some point in the future – though why Ruben Amorim’s chances of a hugely-controversial transfer are highly improbable at best have also come to light.

The 22-year-old moved to Chelsea in summer 2023 for a fee in the region of £42.5m – with many raising eyebrows at the fee the Blues were spending to prise the player, who was still largely untried and had remained something of an unfulfilled talent at the time, away from Manchester City. But Pep Guardiola’s loss has very quickly emerged to be Chelsea’s gain, with Palmer quickly establishing himself as one of the best players in the Premier League having contributed an impressive 36 goals and 21 assists from just 63 matches in a Chelsea shirt.

Now rated in the £120m bracket, Palmer – who has a goal contribution every 1.15 appearances for the Blues – has been mentioned as a future transfer target for the biggest side of them all – Real Madrid.

However, having grown up in the Wythenshawe are of Manchester, Palmer grew up as a Manchester United supporter and there has always been question marks at how they allowed such an incredible talent to slip through the net.

Now, however, former United defender Jaap Stam has suggested a future transfer to Old Trafford could be on the cards.

“Seeing the potential of Cole Palmer and him being just next door, you do wonder how Manchester United missed out on him, or maybe they did try and couldn’t get a deal over the line,” Stam told Sport Lens.

“It would still be great to see him at Manchester United and being a fan of the club he’d probably like that to happen as well.

“However, in his current form there might not be any clubs who can afford him. He might one day be worth £200m the way he is going.”

Why a Man Utd move for Cole Palmer simply cannot happen

Chelsea are currently 10 places and 12 points better off than Manchester United going into this weekend’s round of fixtures and Enzo Maresca’s side can go top of the Premier League – for a few hours at least – on Sunday if they record a win over Everton at Goodison Park.

Liverpool, who have led the Premier League for much of the season and at one stage boasted an eight-point lead at the top, are in action later in the day when they travel to face Tottenham in north London.

Understandably, Chelsea have absolutely zero plans to sell a star who has very quickly established himself as not just their most important player but one of the most creative stars in the world game.

And given the heights the reigning Football Writers and PFA Young Player of the Year has reached, it is easy to see why he now is rated at significantly more than £100m – money that United just simply cannot afford to spend any time soon.

Furthermore, sources have also told TEAMtalk that Palmer ‘absolutely loves it’ at Chelsea and has no desire to move on at any point soon and seeing himself at Stamford Bridge for a good number of years yet. Furthermore, with Maresca starting to build something special in SW6, any speculation linking Palmer with any sort of move elsewhere can be regarded as futile.

Latest Man Utd transfer news: Rashford exit green light; Sociedad star linked

Meanwhile, United have reportedly cleared Marcus Rashford to leave Old Trafford in January, having decided given the green light for a controversial loan exit, though with four sides blocked from potential move.

Rashford might not be the only winger to depart Old Trafford in the January window, with reports continuing to hover over the future of £81m signing Antony.

The Brazilian has featured in recent games with Amorim trying him both as a wing-back and as part of an attacking three. But the former Ajax man continues to struggle and it’s reported the club are open to his sale in the winter window.

Now one controversial pundit has urged United to get winger Antony ‘out the club’ after yet another poor display in that Carabao Cup quarter-final loss at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Meanwhile, on the incomings front, one trusted journalist has revealed ‘concrete negotiations’ are set to open over a potential deal for a €50m-rated Brazilian midfielder.

