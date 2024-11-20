Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has reportedly been given a swift response from Real Madrid amid astonishing claims in Spain that suggested the Red Devils boss is looking to offload unwanted flop Antony in a swap deal for a frustrated Los Blancos star.

The 12-times capped Brazil international cost Manchester United a fee rising to £86m (€102.8m, $108.9m) – the second largest in the club’s history – when Erik ten Hag somehow convinced the board the shell out such a vast sum for the winger from Ajax in the summer of 2022. To say that Antony has been a let-down since his move to Old Trafford would be a major understatement, with the winger having managed a meagre 17 goal contributions in 87 appearances for the club.

Reports on Tuesday morning claimed Amorim had trialled Antony in a new right wing-back role as he looks to convert the Red Devils into playing in his favoured 3-4-3 formation, and with the Brazilian handed his chance in what looked like a first-choice XI available to him at the time, bearing in mind the various international call-ups affecting things at Carrington.

However, it was deemed later in the day that Amorim has very quickly decided that the costly star is not up to scratch and with the Red Devils boss having reportedly instructed INEOS to ‘sell him to the highest bidder’ as soon as possible.

Now, according to Spanish outlet Defensa Central, United have offered the 24-year-old winger to Real Madrid in a potential swap deal for Los Blancos attacker Arda Guler, who has himself endured a frustrating time of things this season.

Having showcased his very obvious talents at the European Championships, Guler will have been hoping for many more minutes than the measly 307 he has been limited to so far this season.

But with Carlo Ancelotti blessed with several options both in attack and from an advanced midfield role, Guler has been restricted to just three starts across LaLiga and the Champions League so far and having failed to register a single goal or assist.

As a result, the report claimed United saw an opportunity to kill the proverbial two birds with one stone by offering Antony in a swap deal for Guler.

Real Madrid stance on Guler swap revealed as journalist clarifies Antony future

However, the report claims United’s ambitious attempt has been swiftly dismissed by the Spanish giants, who have neither any interest in signing the United flop nor in letting their young Turkey international depart.

Guler has since been linked with a move to Arsenal.

As for Antony, he will hope the change of manager will bring a change of fortune, having been limited to just two substitute appearances in the Premier League so far this season.

He had fallen way down the pecking order under Ten Hag and it was claimed he quickly sought out Amorim to see if he figured in his plans going forward soon after the Portuguese arrived at Carrington last week.

And while conflicting reports on his future have since emerged, United’s team sheet in Sunday’s return to Premier League action against Ipswich at Portman Road will tell a big story. That said, it would come as a major surprise were Antony to be handed a start in Amorim’s first match in charge, though the winger may be hoping he will be in the matchday squad and may be in with a chance of getting in some vital minutes.

Brazilian journalist Jorge Nicola, meanwhile, has spoken to Antony’s agent and has stated the player has been promised a more prominent role under Amorim, while talk of him departing Old Trafford having also been shut down.

“Speculation that comes from England, and the account that Lorran, a Flamengo player, is of interest to Manchester United,” he said on YouTube.

“From there, United could use Antony as a currency to hire the 18-year-old player. I confess that I found the story there weird, after all, Lorran is valued at €12m, and Antony was bought for €100m.

“Anyway, I thought it was better to look for Junior Pedroso, who is Antony’s representative, to know if there was any search, any inquiry if this story has any meaning. The answer was that Antony has no intention of leaving Manchester United.

“The club has just changed coach, Ruben Amorim, who was Sporting’s commander, was hired, was presented now at the FIFA date, and from there, a new possibility opens up for Antony to be better used.

“He has another two and a half years of contract with the English club and intends to continue.”

