There has been an update on Victor Osimhen potentially joining Man Utd

Manchester United are reported to have targeted two new attackers to boost their forward line – and their hopes of landing Victor Osimhen from Napoli have been boosted amid claims that Antonio Conte is keen to prise an Old Trafford darling to Italy this summer.

The Red Devils are preparing for a huge summer rebuild after an underwhelming season – certainly on the domestic front – at Old Trafford. Having crashed out of both cup competitions well before the business end and currently sitting in 13th place in the Premier League, Manchester United are on course for their first bottom-half finish since 1990.

And while success in the Europa League can provide a backdoor entry to the Champions League, with a quarter-final against French side Lyon next up, manager Ruben Amorim, together with technical director Jason Wilcox and director of recruitment Christopher Vivell, are already plotting ways to ensure a significant improvement next season.

The lack of goals in their attack is an obvious issue to fix. Neither Joshua Zirkzee (six in 44 games) or Rasmus Hojlund (eight goals in 39 ) have convinced and the need for upgrades is abundantly clear.

And with a top source last week revealing that United’s striker wishlist had been reduced to four stellar names, talk of a stunning swap deal for Zirkzee has catapulted hopes of a deal for arguably the biggest of those in Osimhen.

That’s after TuttoJuve revealed their manager Conte has ‘identified’ the 23-year-old forward as the ‘ideal’ attacker to boost his forward line next season, with his young age and tendency to roam all over the pitch seen as key factors.

While Zirkzee has struggled to make an impact in his first season at the club, he has proved a popular figure among Old Trafford regulars, who have appreciated the player’s efforts for United.

That said, with the Partenopei eager to offload Osimhen and having reduced his asking price to €75m (£62.8m, $81.3m) this summer, the prospect of a swap deal looks to have put the deal right on a plate for United chiefs.

At the same time, another report has revealed United also have one of Serie A’s most prolific wingers in their sights too…

Amorim desperate to bring in prolific winger

And with Amorim seeking another forward to help bring his 3-4-2-1 formation to life, Caught Offside reports that United are one of the clubs keeping a close eye on Ademola Lookman‘s situation at Atalanta.

The former Fulham and Everton man has taken his career to new heights in Serie A, scoring an impressive 50 goals in 107 appearances since joining from RB Leipzig in summer 2022.

However, a falling out with manager Gian Piero Gasperini has heightened speculation that the Bergamo outfit are ready to sell the Wandsworth-born star this summer.

And with Arsenal and Liverpool also listed in the report as suitors for the player, a return to the Premier League looks the most likely option for the 27-year-old, who scored a stunning hat-trick in last season’s Europa League final.

Trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed on X last month that the decision has been made for Lookman to leave.

Romano wrote: “Understand plan remains for Ademola Lookman to LEAVE Atalanta this summer.

“Atalanta will try to clarify the situation with Gasperini in the next 24 hours after strong quotes… but won’t change future plans.

“It was already planned last summer, transfer to happen this year.”

It’s also claimed by Caught Offside that Atalanta have set a €65m (£54.4m, $70.5m) price on the player’s head, with both Juventus and Atletico Madrid also reportedly weighing up a move.

Man Utd transfer latest: Two Onana replacements eyed; £72m man to be sold

United’s summer transfer kitty could well be boosted by an apparent decision to sell Hojlund too, with Amorim largely unconvinced by the young Dane after a recent 20-game goalscoring drought.

And according to Romano, he has said fans should ‘keep an eye on his situation this summer’ with the reporter also guaranteeing United will make a new striker one of the utmost priorities.

United’s coffers can also be boosted by a planned Atletico move for Benfica’s former Red Devils man Alvaro Fernandez Carreras, with a hefty sell-on clause set to provide a rare transfer win for the north-west giants.

On the incoming front, Wilcox is reported to be driving a United bid to bring a former Man City midfielder back to the Premier League after his career reached new heights in the Bundesliga.

Meanwhile, reports are gathering pace that United are ready to sell goalkeeper Andre Onana this summer, and with his most likely destination now revealed. Meanwhile, Amorim also has his eye on two potential replacements.

