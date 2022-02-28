Manchester United have improved their performances under Ralf Rangnick, but goalscoring remains a massive issue according to Owen Hargreaves.

The Red Devils are hunting a top-four Premier League finish under their German interim boss. While they started the season well, qualifying for next season’s Champions League has become their priority aim.

They are still in Europe’s premier competition but do not look like one of the favourites to win it.

Still, United are also struggling to convince in the top-four race. While they have found key wins against Leeds United, West Ham and Brighton in recent weeks, they have also dropped points.

Indeed, Rangnick’s side led 1-0 against Burnley and Southampton but had to settle for two 1-1 draws. On Saturday, meanwhile, United had 22 shots but only three on target as they huffed and puffed to a 0-0 draw with Watford.

Bruno Fernandes subsequently criticised his side’s failure to take chances, which also cost them in the FA Cup. According to former Red Devils midfielder Hargreaves, though, United have definitely improved since they sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

“They’re playing a lot better under Ralf. They really are,” Hargreaves told Premier League Productions. “If anybody thinks Ralf’s the problem, then they’re not watching properly.

“The players are the ones responsible on the pitch, and they’ve got to take those chances when they’re there.”

However, Hargreaves admitted that United would have put four or five goals past the Hornets in previous times.

He added: “Goalscoring has been a huge issue for United this season; I think they’ve got 20 less than Man City and 25 than Liverpool. That’s the big thing today; you’ve got to win that game. The chances are there.

“They’ll be devastated because that top-four race is so important to the football club, but they just can’t convert their chances.”

United return to action on Sunday when facing Manchester City in a crucial derby clash.

Rangnick has Man Utd getting goalscoring potential

The fact that United had 22 shots against Watford shows the stalemate was not through a lack of trying,

However, Fernandes, Cristiano Ronaldo and Anthony Elanga were not clinical enough when it mattered.

In fact, Ronaldo had the ball in the net in the first half only for the offside flag to go up.

In the second half, meanwhile, Elanga got in the way of Ronaldo’s goal-bound shot as the Red Devils’ fans frustrations grew inside Old Trafford.

United now actually face a crucial block of games including City, Atletico Madrid, Liverpool and Tottenham.