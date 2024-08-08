Manchester United are still trying to offload several players before the transfer window closes to fund their transfer business, but it’s not straightforward.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Dan Ashworth have their hands tied on multiple fronts, but their main issue is that the players they are keen to sell are on huge wages.

The most stark example is Casemiro, who has been deemed surplus to requirements by the Man Utd hierarchy but earns an eye-watering £350,000 per week.

As previously reported, Casemiro is a target for several Saudi Pro League sides but his salary demands are proving an obstacle, even for them.

According to reports, Man Utd are facing the same problem with Victor Lindelof, who the Red Devils are also actively looking to sell this summer.

They have already signed a new centre-back in Leny Yoro, who is sidelined for around three months with an injury, but also want to sign Matthijs de Ligt to bolster their options in the position.

Selling Lindelof is vital for Man Utd help fund their move for De Ligt and his teammate Noussair Mazraoui, especially with the expected sale of Aaron Wan-Bissaka to West Ham in doubt.

WAN-BISSAKA LATEST: Two Man Utd transfers on brink of collapse after West Ham line up shock Wan-Bissaka alternative

Man Utd face familiar transfer problem

According to The Telegraph, clubs from Italy and Turkey have shown a ‘tentative interest’ in Lindelof but his wages are ‘an obstacle for suitors.’

The Swedish international earns a reported £120,000 per week wage at Old Trafford and so far, no side has been willing to match that.

Lindelof has less than a year remaining on his Man Utd contract and that’s why they are desperate to sell him now rather than lose him on a free transfer further down the line.

Teams such as Everton, Fenerbahce and Galatasaray have all been linked with Lindelof in recent weeks but a move is yet to come to fruition for the former Benfica man.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Everton have cooled their interest in the defender after signing another centre-back – Jake O’Brien from Lyon.

It’s suggested that Lindelof isn’t willing to take a pay cut to join a new club this summer and at this stage, it seems unlikely that Man Utd will be able to find a buyer.

They faced a similar issue with Anthony Martial. The Red Devils spent years trying to sell the Frenchman but he was on a wage of £250,000 per week.

DON’T MISS: Most expensive Man Utd defender signings of all time after Yoro capture: De Ligt next?

Martial ultimately left the club on a free transfer and Man Utd had to accept a massive loss on the player.

That will be something Ashworth is acutely aware of, not only while trying to sell players but also when he is negotiating contracts for new additions.

Man Utd want to sell at least one player before signing De Ligt and Mazraoui from Bayern Munich and as things stand, the most likely player to leave is Scott McTominay, who, by comparison, is on low wages.