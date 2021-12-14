Manchester United are mulling a surprise bargain deal in January to solve a problem Ralf Rangnick must address, while Chelsea have been sent a poignant Jesse Lingard warning – all in Tuesday’s Paper Talk.

RANGNICK EYES LIGUE 1 ENFORCER

Manchester United have emerged as a surprise contender to secure a bargain deal for Marseille’s Boubacar Kamara, per a report.

Central midfield has been the biggest talking point in United’s squad for several seasons now.

The maligned Scott McTominay-Fred pairing has been the focal point for criticism. However, the continued faith shown from both Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Rangnick speaks volumes about the other midfielders at the club.

Indeed, none of Paul Pogba, Donny Van de Beek or Nemanja Matic have made a strong enough case to become regulars when given a chance.

Rangnick’s comments on Fred and McTominay after his first match in charge suggested he knew there was room for improvement.

As such, a series of midfielders including Kalvin Phillips, Amadou Haidara and Jude Bellingham had been linked.

However, according to the Daily Star (citing the Athletic), the surprise figure of Kamara is now in their sights.

The 22-year-old is out of contract next summer, meaning United can negotiate a pre-contract agreement next month.

Bayern Munich and Barcelona are also in the mix, but it’s United who are in pole position at present.

If the Red Devils wanted to accelerate a deal, a cut-price January transfer could also be sanctioned.

The article indicates Marseille are fully aware Kamara is unlikely to pen fresh terms. As such, Kamara seems destined to move on, and Old Trafford could be his next destination.

CHELSEA STAR COULD END UP LIKE LINGARD

Sam Allardyce think Chelsea loanee Conor Gallagher may wind up like Jesse Lingard. The midfielder is excelling on loan at Crystal Palace, but may struggle for matches if he stays at Chelsea next year. (Daily Mail)

Fear of mass postponements is rife among Premier League clubs amid the rampant spread of the Omicron variant. Man Utd’s clash with Brentford was the latest to be chalked off. (Daily Mail)

Newcastle have made Lille centre-back Sven Botman, 21, a priority signing in the January transfer window. Manchester United winger Jesse Lingard, 28, is also on Eddie Howe’s wishlist. (The Guardian)

Edinson Cavani’s half-brother suggested a January exit could be on the cards for the Uruguayan. (Daily Mail)

Meanwhile, Barcelona, Juventus and Brazilian club Corinthians are interested in signing Manchester United’s Cavani. A move to Corinthians would satisfy his desire to be closer to home. (Marca)

ARSENAL COACHING STAFF FEARS CONFIRMED

Arsenal’s senior coaching staff always harboured fears over the suitability of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for the captaincy. Aubameyang’s latest disciplinary breach confirmed what they suspected all along. (Daily Mail)

Tottenham have suffered a new positive coronavirus case among their first-team squad. The club also suffered a fresh outbreak among their Under-23s. (Daily Telegraph)

Real Madrid are now strong favourites to sign Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger. They held positive talks with the 28-year-old German about joining on a free next summer. (The Guardian)

England midfielder Dele Alli’s Tottenham career could be coming to an end. New boss Antonio Conte does not see the 25-year-old in his plans. (The Athletic)

LIVERPOOL FORWARD IN TRANSFER TUG OF WAR

Liverpool striker Divock Origi is courting strong interest from Serie A rivals AC Milan and Atalanta. (The Sun)

Brentford have made contact with Braga over Portuguese wonderkid Francisco Moura. (The Sun)

The father of Frenkie De Jong has confirmed five of the “top European clubs” have enquired about signing the Barcelona playmaker, but cast doubt over suggestions he could join Manchester United when saying: “It’s often bad weather there”. (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick says France striker Anthony Martial should speak to him or the club about his future after the 26-year-old’s agent said he wanted to leave Old Trafford. (Manchester Evening News)

Barcelona president Joan Laporta reportedly met up with super agent Mino Raiola amid rumours linking the Spanish giants with Erling Haaland and Paul Pogba. (Daily Mail)

AND THE REST FROM PAPER TALK

Phil Jones has reportedly asked to play for Manchester United’s Under-23 side in an attempt to build match sharpness, having impressed interim-manager Ralf Rangnick. (Daily Mail)

The Aston Villa head coach Steven Gerrard has said that the club may have concerns about signing a player next month who has not been vaccinated against Covid-19. (The Times)

New York City FC expect bids for MLS top scorer Valentin Castellanos. NYCFC are the sister club of Man City. (Daily Mail)

Forgotten Aston Villa striker Keinan Davis, 23, has emerged as a January transfer target for resurgent Championship side Nottingham Forest. (Birmingham Live)