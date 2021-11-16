Paper Talk: Wolves wade into competitive mix for Man Utd misfit in January

Another exit avenue has opened up for a Manchester United player starved of gametime by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, while Newcastle are looking in the same direction to address two areas of their squad – all in Tuesday’s transfer gossip.

MAN UTD LEARN NEW VAN DE BEEK SUITOR

Wolves have joined the race to take midfield misfit Donny van de Beek off the hands of Manchester United, according to reports.

Van de Beek has been a fringe player ever since he joined United from Ajax in 2020. Despite being a £35m investment, he only started four Premier League games last season. His only appearances in the top flight this term have been from the bench.

A report from the Telegraph has revealed that several Manchester United fringe players feel they have been misled by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Van de Beek is one of them after failing to get the gametime he would have expected after leaving Ajax as one of their top prospects.

There are some doubts over whether United will sanction a January departure. But it is believed van de Beek will push for one.

The Dutchman may yet get the chance to test himself elsewhere in the Premier League. He has already been linked with the likes of Newcastle and Everton.

But Wolves could also make their own move, as reported by the Birmingham Mail.

Wolves have had a taste for an ambitious transfer ever since their promotion to the Premier League in 2018. In fact, they were even capable of pulling off an impressive coup while still in the Championship.

Now, they could give van de Beek something to consider in the top flight.

Wolves January plans underway

Wolves boss Bruno Lage has already admitted – while not naming names – that he is in conversation with executive chairman Jeff Shi about their plans for the January transfer window.

He said of their communication: “Every day. When the transfer window closed we talked about it then and he knows what I want, but in the same way I need to understand just not the sport, but also the financial things.

“But he knows what I want and it was good for me when he did that interview and he said, ‘I’m happy because Bruno has a big ambition’.

“I’m here to try to do good things and continue the work they started four years ago.”

Whether he can fit van de Beek into their transfer plans remains to be seen.

DOUBLE SERIE A RAID FOR NEWCASTLE

Newcastle United are plotting a double raid on Hellas Verona for striker Giovanni Simeone and midfielder Antonin Barak. (L’Arena)

Aston Villa want to reunite Steven Gerrard with Rangers full-back Nathan Patterson, but there is plenty of competition (90min)

Eddie Nketiah wants to leave Arsenal and interest is coming from Crystal Palace. (Daily Mail)

Nuno Espirito Santo wants another job in the Premier League, but his agent could push him towards France for either Lyon or Lille. (The Sun)

Chelsea are currently leading the race to sign centre-back Attila Szalai from Fenerbahce. (Fichajes)

Dean Smith will restore Todd Cantwell to a prominent role for Norwich City after taking charge as their next manager. (Daily Mail)

Newcastle have joined the race for in-demand Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni. (El Nacional)

HAALAND FUTURE TAKES UNEXPECTED TWIST

Erling Haaland could sign a new contract with Borussia Dortmund, dependent on agreeing a sponsorship deal with Puma. (AS)

Real Madrid want to tie Luka Modric down to a new contract until he is 37 years old. (Marca)

Chelsea have overtaken Newcastle in the race to sign Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot. (Calciomercato.it)

Birmingham City are trying to stop Leeds United snapping up teenage midfielder George Hall by offering him a professional contract. (Football Insider)

Phil Neville has cut 10 players from his Inter Miami squad after they missed out on the MLS play-offs. (The Sun)

Ashley Cole wants to become a manager and has been influenced by Jose Mourinho, Arsene Wenger and Carlo Ancelotti. (Daily Mirror)

Brighton chief executive Paul Barber is confident of keeping manager Paul Barber. (The Sun)

AND MORE FROM PAPER TALK

Barcelona are set to miss out on Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling due to his wages. (Sport)

Celtic will make a January move for Danny Mandroiu of Shamrock Rovers. (The Scottish Sun)

Juventus have agreed a contract extension for Paulo Dybala, which they will announce this month. (Tuttosport)

Barcelona are keeping an eye on Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta as his contract runs down. (ESPN)

Inter Milan title winner Stefan De Vrij is interested in reuniting with Antonio Conte at Tottenham. (Football Insider)

Napoli are trying to secure a longer-term contract for Victor Osimhen, whose current deal runs out until 2025. (Gazzetta Dello Sport)