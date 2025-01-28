Manchester United are about to complete their first major signing of the January transfer window, with two sources claiming that Ruben Amorim’s top target is close to joining as Fabrizio Romano brings the latest on another player that the Red Devils are keen on.

One of the main targets for Man Utd under head coach Amorim in the January transfer window has been to sign a left wing-back. While Luke Shaw is a very good left-back, the Englishman is perennially injured and unfortunately cannot be relied upon to stay fit for an extended period of time.

Nuno Mendes has been linked with a move to Man Utd in the January transfer window, while Milos Kerkez has also been mentioned as a potential target for the Red Devils.

However, it is Patrick Dorgu that Amorim has been determined to sign this month, with the Lecce left-back also keen on making the move to Old Trafford in the January transfer window.

Man Utd are now close to getting a deal done for the 20-year-old Denmark international left-back, with two major Italian journalists reporting that it is only a matter of time before the youngster finalises his move to the Premier League club.

Fabrizio Romano has noted on X: “Manchester United and Lecce are in direct contact again right now for Patrick Dorgu.

“Deal getting closer for €36/37m package and parties still confident to get the agreement done.

“Dorgu wants the move, five year deal ready at Man United — agreed also on agents side.”

Gianluca Di Marzio has noted on X that Man Utd and Lecce are “defining last details over payment terms” for Dorgu, adding that the deal will be worth €30million (£25.17m / $31.3m) + €7.5m (£6.3m / $7.8m) in add-ons.

DON’T MISS ➡️ Chelsea assessing Alejandro Garnacho bid as Man Utd mull over Blues forward

Man Utd are also signing Ayden Heaven

While Man Utd are closing in on the signing of Dorgu for the first team, the English giants are also bringing in a top young talent from Premier League rivals Arsenal.

Ayden Heaven is a very talented and promising young centre-back who has done well for the Arsenal youth teams.

According to Romano, the 18-year-old has decided not to sign a new contract with Arsenal and has agreed a deal with the Red Devils.

Romano wrote on X: “Ayden Heaven to Manchester United, here we go! Exclusive story from last week confirmed as 18 year old centre back’s set to leave Arsenal and join #MUFC.

“Medical booked after he rejected new deal from Arsenal and Eintracht [Frankfurt] approaches. Agreement being formally sealed.”

Latest Man Utd news: Rashford exit, Casemiro to Roma

While Dorgu is on his way to Man Utd, Marcus Rashford could be on his way out of Old Trafford.

Strongly criticised by Amorim, Rashford does not seem to have a future at Man Utd, and it appears that he could be off to Barcelona in the coming days.

Reports in Spain have claimed that Rashford is ready to take a pay-cut and join LaLiga giants Barcelona on a loan deal.

Like Rashford, another Man Utd first-team player could be at another club for the second half of the season.

Former Real Madrid defensive midfielder Casemiro is on the radar of AS Roma for the January transfer window.

It has been reported that the Brazilian is open to leaving Man Utd for Roma, with the Red Devils themselves ready to offload him.

Man Utd, though, would prefer to sell Casemiro and sever ties with him for good.

Meanwhile, Gary Neville has urged Man Utd not to sell Alejandro Garnacho in the January transfer window.

Man Utd are in talks with Premier League rivals Chelsea over s swap deal involving Garnacho and Christopher Nkunku.

Former Old Trafford star Neville is against it and said:” I’m not saying Garnacho is the best player in the world and that he needs to stay at Manchester United. If they get good money for him then okay that might work.

“But to swap him for Nkunku, I have to say that doesn’t feel like I move I would do if I was Manchester United.”

