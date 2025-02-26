Patrick Dorgu has been slammed for his “reckless” red card challenge in the first half of Manchester United’s Premier League clash against lowly Ipswich Town, while team-mate Andre Onana has also come under fire.

The 20-year-old swapped Lecce for Man Utd for a fee worth up to £25 million (€30m, $31.7m) in early February but it has been an inauspicious start for the youngster so far.

On his first Premier League start at Old Trafford, Dorgu was dismissed following a VAR review after he caught Omari Hutchinson high up on his left leg in the 43rd minute of the game.

To make matters worse, this came just under 30 minutes on from his back pass to goalkeepre Onana, which led to Ipswich’s opening goal.

During the contest, former United defender Rio Ferdinand said on TNT Sports: “It is actually a bad touch from Omari Hutchinson in the first place and Patrick Dorgu is quick to challenge but it is reckless. It is a straight leg challenge and I don’t think there can be any complaints.”

Ex-Wales international Robbie Savage said while commenting on the match that it was a “terrible” challenge and it was a “red card, all day, everyday”.

But he was not the only United player to be criticised during their first-half performance against the Tractor Boys.

Man Utd keeper Onana called out again

United began the game in horrific fashion as Dorgu and Onana were involved in a mix-up and Jaden Philogene pounced to tap into an empty net.

While Dorgu appeared to not be concentrating before passing the ball back to his keeper, former Tottenham winger Aaron Lennon felt Onana was also at fault.

He said on BBC Radio 5 Live: “Patrick Dorgu has not once put his head up. I don’t know where Andre Onana is going. It is a shambles.”

Savage added on TNT Sports that the communication between the two United players must have been “non-existent”.

The ex-Derby County man said: “Wow. Patrick Dorgu tracks the run. The communication between Andre Onana and Dorgu must be non-existent. Credit to Jaden Philogene.

“I have got no idea why Onana is running out to that position. Dorgu has got it under control – Onana should not come there. Stay in your six yard box.”

Somehow, the 10 men of United managed to secure a 3-2 win over Ipswich on Wednesday night to see them rise to 14th in the Premier League.

