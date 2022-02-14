Paul Ince reveals why Man Utd stars must help under-fire skipper Harry Maguire

Former Manchester United Paul Ince is convinced Harry Maguire would be a better player if he had more protection from Ralf Rangnick’s midfield.

The England defender has been the subject of continuous criticism this season, with United struggling to keep clean sheets in what has been a disappointing campaign so far for the Red Devils.

However, Ince feels that Maguire needs more help from the players in front of him to stop him getting exposed.

He told the Daily Mail: “The thing with Harry Maguire is he is not the quickest.

“He’s not a bad player, everyone loses form and regains form. Harry Maguire is going through a period now where everything he does he’s making mistakes. And it is getting magnified.

“For me, it’s not just Harry Maguire, it’s the midfield. He gets absolutely no protection. If I am playing in midfield with Roy Keane, Harry Maguire does not get isolated like he does at Man United.

“The last thing you want is have someone like [Armando] Broja who is strong and quick against Harry Maguire, you’ve got to make sure you’ve got midfield players around Harry Maguire to protect him and help him out.

“The amount of times where Steve Bruce wasn’t the quickest. But I’d come across or Keane or Gary Pallister, because we knew.

“For so many teams it is so easy to get through United. That’s why we are seeing Maguire getting punished so much because he has no protection whatsoever.”

Pochettino told to avoid Man Utd

Meanwhile, Mauricio Pochettino has been told to avoid taking the Manchester United job this summer, with another Premier League manager tipped as a strong option instead.

The Red Devils will be appointing a new permanent manager come the end of the season, when interim chief Ralf Rangnick will step down and take on an advisory role with the club.

The current two frontrunners for the job are rumoured to be PSG boss Pochettino and Ajax coach Erik Ten Hag.

But while Pochettino is believed to be the player’s choice for the role, United’s board, along with Rangnick, are said to favour Ten Hag.

Despite his links to the post, Neil Warnock thinks Pochettino should steer well clear.

Indeed, the former Sheffield United manager feels that current Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers is much better suited to take charge.

Warnock told talkSPORT: “I think it is a massive job. If I was Pochettino, I wouldn’t think about coming to Man United.

“The only person I can think of now, which I never thought about – I think Brendan Rodgers now would possibly be a good move.

“Because I think Brendan is realising how difficult it is at Leicester as well. I think it might be a good time to change over.

“I think Brendan does deal with these stars. So I don’t see Pochettino wanting to come back because there is a hell of a lot of work.”

