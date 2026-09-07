Paul Ince has suggested different signings to the ones Manchester United made this summer could’ve pushed them into “the top two or three” as he questioned two additions in particular.

United made four permanent signings in the summer – three midfielders and a backup goalkeeper, in Karl Darlow. The midfield signings were Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans and Carlos Baleba.

Together, the trio cost £155million, and former Red Devil Ince has questioned the additions of £120million worth of signings – Santos and Baleba.

He told The Mirror: “I don’t understand why United would buy Santos for £50m and Baleba for £70m when they already have [Kobbie] Mainoo.

“I felt there might be other areas where the money could have been spent.

“Perhaps in the full-back area or a striker to help them push for the top two or three.”

That United didn’t strengthen at full-back has been questioned of late, though Rio Ferdinand feels ‘it would be mad’ to spend money on ‘plan F’ as the club’s main targets weren’t going to be available to them.

Posting on X, the former defender highlighted how Ayden Heaven, Harry Amass, Diogo Dalot, Noussair Mazraoui and Patrick Dorgu could all cover at left-back.

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Paul Ince excited by Kobbie Mainoo potential

Ince feels Mainoo can be a great player but has to show his qualities more often, after playing 80 minutes in the 5-2 victory over Ipswich.

He said: “With the greatest respect to Ipswich, if they are going to come to United and play open football, I could still do a job against them. It goes without saying that Kobbie has to do that week in, week out.

“And I want to see someone who takes control of the game. I don’t want to see someone who just gets the ball and passes it square or moves it on to Bruno Fernandes. I want to see someone who drives forward, who plays one-twos.

“How many shots does he have in game? When I played I used to make sure I had at least three or four shots in a game. And, essentially, he is playing exactly the same role as I did.

“There is more to his game than just passing it and letting the likes of Bruno [Fernandes] and [Matheus] Cunha do their stuff. He can add a lot more to come. He can get more shots off.

“He can drive with the ball. He’s got good feet, he’s got lovely feet. All the attributes he has got, he needs to start showing them more.

“You’ve got be believe in how good you can be and not play the safety first football. Potentially, he is a very, very good player.”