Carrick reacts to Martinez’s Man Utd tantrum as controversial pundits warn more ‘heat’ faces them at Leeds

Jason Cundy has warned Manchester United they face more misery when they travel to face Leeds United on Sunday in the Premier League, while Paul Merson has spoken about the incredible power shift between the old cross-Pennines rivals.

The Red Devils have started the season in woeful fashion, with Tuesday night’s 2-0 defeat at Atletico Madrid in the Champions League their fourth loss in just nine games already.

And with just two wins to their name – those coming at home to newly-promoted Ipswich Town in the Premier League and Azerbaijan champions Sabah in the Champions League – the pressure is already cranking up on under-fire manager Michael Carrick.

Clearly, the Man Utd squad is not a happy camp right now and, with Lisandro Martinez also speaking out to express his frustrations and anger at the club’s hierarchy following Tuesday’s loss at the Wanda Metropolitano, the last thing the club probably needs right now is a trip to face in-form Leeds United at what is sure to be a fired-up Elland Road.

The general consensus among supporters is that the Red Devils will get ripped apart by ‘intense’ Leeds at Elland Road, and now two pundits have also warned Carrick and Co they face another demoralising away day.

Speaking on talkSPORT in the wake of their defeat in the Spanish capital, Jason Cundy has warned Man Utd to expect more pain this coming weekend.

“There is a pattern emerging, and they can’t find a win,” he said, speaking to co-host Jamie O’Hara.

“That late goal your mob [Tottenham] scored at the weekend was an absolute wound.

“Going away to Atletico Madrid and Leeds are always tough games, but what you cannot do is drop points while leading against ten men and the bottom side of the league.

“That noise and heat are going to continue.

“I think they will get beat at the weekend.”

Paul Merson also thinks Leeds go into the game as strong favourites and argues their fans will be disappointed with anything less than a win…

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Reflecting on what he sees as a real power shift between the old Pennines rivals, Merson told Sky Sports News: “Every Leeds fan would be disappointed if they didn’t get a result against Man Utd this weekend.

“If Leeds didn’t win, you would be shocked. That’s a big swing in that football rivalry.”

With Man Utd now winless in five matches, Carrick has sent his players a defiant message and offered an instant response to Martinez’s controversial comments.

“I haven’t seen it. After a game like this, you come here to get something from the game and we’re disappointed and I think sometimes you can be a little bit emotional as well,” Carrick said.

“I’ve not seen it so now’s not the right time for me to comment on it. We all care. We show that in different ways, but now’s certainly the time to be together and work through it.

“We’ve got a big game on Sunday and we’ve got to prepare for that properly.”

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On his players’ performance, he added: “It’s a tough place to come with the start that we have had. We grew into the game with big chances and big opportunities that can look very different.

“We didn’t finish the first half that well, then started the second half with control but without any real threat.

“We had Bruno (Fernandes) with a good opportunity and then the red card, which was a poor decision.

“It’s a tough place to come anyway, but I’m disappointed with the chances that we had, and we haven’t had more.”