Paul Merson has revealed the tactical issues he thinks Ruben Amorim will have to fix if he is to get Manchester United challenging for Premier League titles once again.

Amorim has agreed to become the new Man Utd boss from November 11, the start of the international break. The Portuguese, who currently manages Sporting CP, will replace sacked Dutchman Erik ten Hag.

Amorim previously held talks with United’s rivals Liverpool, but they were put off by the fact he insists on playing three at the back.

As such, the United squad must prepare themselves to either play 3-4-3 or 3-4-2-1 under their new coach.

Former Arsenal star Merson thinks it will be a long road for United to become successful under Amorim. The pundit has also named the four areas where United may need to sign new players to help Amorim’s system.

“I watch Manchester United and I really think Ruben Amorim has his work cut out at Old Trafford,” Merson wrote in his Sportskeeda column.

“You could say he probably has an advantage because we aren’t expecting much. But I watch all the other big teams and all of them have a plan in place, Manchester United don’t.

“When you look at the system that Amorim deploys at Sporting and you look at United, you don’t really know how many players at Old Trafford can pull that off.

“It doesn’t tick any box. Who will be the three at the back considering all their centre-backs available for selection aren’t the quickest? What about the wing-backs?

“They don’t have a proper goalscoring No 9 like Viktor Gyokeres or two creative No 10s.”

Merson went on to discuss United’s home Premier League clash against Leicester City, where the Red Devils will be managed by interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy for the final time.

“Leicester did well to rescue a point against Ipswich last weekend,” he added.

“A defeat in that game would’ve been catastrophic for them. Jamie Vardy should remain fit throughout the season, if they are to avoid relegation.

“I think there’s only one winner in this game though, and it’s not Leicester.”

DON’T MISS – How Man Utd could line up under Ruben Amorim: Big names dropped and three centre-backs start

Man Utd stars face major shake-up

There has already been plenty of speculation about which players will thrive and which will struggle under Amorim.

Manuel Ugarte will be delighted with the managerial change as he starred under the 39-year-old at Sporting.

However, it is unclear where wingers such as Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho will fit in.

Bruno Fernandes is a big fan of Amorim, having spoken highly of him before. Fernandes supports Sporting and Amorim has taken the Portuguese giants back to glory.

But United’s skipper may also have to adapt his role in the side in order to continue starting in the Amorim era.

READ MORE: Six Man Utd players who could benefit from Ruben Amorim being appointed as next manager

Man Utd latest: Squad’s feelings emerge; Arsenal defender battle

Meanwhile, a report has revealed how the United players feel about Amorim replacing Ten Hag.

The squad is said to be ‘excited’ as they have been ‘impressed’ by his great work in Lisbon.

You can read more by clicking here.

Ousmane Diomande is among several Sporting stars who have been tipped to follow Amorim to Old Trafford.

However, United will face plenty of competition for the centre-back.

All of the rival clubs who have made approaches for Diomande have been named here.