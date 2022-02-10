Manchester United star Paul Pogba has reportedly ‘given his consent’ to join a Champions League rival, although a major stumbling block is on the horizon.

The central midfielder is out of contract in the summer, meaning he is free to organise a pre-contract agreement with European clubs. His departure, on a free transfer, would be a huge loss for the Red Devils given they paid £89million for him back in 2016.

Several outlets have reported United and Pogba to be in contract renewal talks over the past year. But a new deal is yet to appear and the Frenchman is now close to leaving Old Trafford at the end of this season.

United have put off several transfer decisions due to their managerial situation, as interim boss Ralf Rangnick will be replaced by a permanent solution this summer. But that strategy sees them risk losing Pogba to a rival Champions League club.

According to Sport Witness, who cite reports in Italy, Pogba has ‘given his consent’ to return to Juventus.

The 28-year-old is a transfer dream ‘long cherished’ by the Italian giants. And they could regain his services for nothing, in a seeming slap in the face for United.

The outlet claims Juventus has always been Pogba’s preference. That is despite intense links with Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

Paul Pogba has good relationship with Juve boss

The World Cup winner would link up with Max Allegri at the Allianz Stadium, whom he thrived under between 2014 and 2016.

However, there is a big stumbling block which Juve must overcome first. According to the report, they must convince Pogba to take a significant pay cut to rejoin.

He currently earns around £290,000 per week, but would have to agree to less than this in Italy due to Juve’s wage structure.

Pogba recently returned from a thigh injury and got on the scoresheet in the 1-1 draw with Burnley on Tuesday. He is aiming to start in Saturday’s home clash against Southampton.

Rooney weighs in on United manager hunt

Meanwhile, United legend Wayne Rooney has admitted he would ‘love’ to manage the Red Devils or Everton in the future.

Rooney has been doing a sterling job at Derby County this season, despite their points deduction. They have a fighting chance of avoiding relegation from the Championship and beat Hull City earlier this week.

The former striker was linked with the Everton role when it became available, but he pledged his allegiance to the Rams.

Asked if he would like to be the United manager one day, Rooney said: “Of course. Of course I would. I think at the minute obviously my focus is on Derby County and us staying up.

“But Manchester United, Everton (are) the two clubs who are very close to me, and hopefully one day in the future if I can manage one of them two clubs it would be a great achievement for me.”

