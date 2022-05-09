Paul Pogba has decided to decline any offer that comes his way from Manchester City, prompting a three-horse race for his signature, it has been claimed.

Pogba will be out of contract with Manchester United in the summer. It looks likely that he will be leaving the club as a free agent for the second time in his career. But where he will end up has remained up for question.

One solution that recently emerged was the chance to move across Manchester to sign for Pep Guardiola’s side. Going from United to Manchester City is not a well-trodden path.

However, some pundits felt a fired-up Pogba could have made it work. Jamie Redknapp went as far as calling it a “no brainer” for City to sign him at the weekend. Others, like Jamie Carragher, just could not see it happening.

And indeed, it looks as if the Pogba to City link is about to fade, just days after it sparked into life.

Although confirming an interest from City, The Athletic journalist David Ornstein has reported that the transfer is “not going to happen”.

The respected source claims the Frenchman “gave serious contemplation” to a “flattering proposal” from United’s cross-city rivals. However, City have now been informed by his representatives that he will not be making the move.

Instead, Pogba will look to continue his career outside the Premier League. His options have therefore been narrowed down to Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid.

Three interesting options for Pogba

In effect, it is as you were in the battle for the midfielder’s services. Those three have appeared to be the main suitors all along.

A return to Juventus would place Pogba back where he became a transfer record-breaking talent. He thrived there before, so it would be a shame not to see those levels from him again. Perhaps he should go back.

Alternatively, joining PSG would give him the chance to play for a club in his home country for the first time. Furthermore, they have huge financial power, which could also be a factor.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, remain one of the biggest clubs on the planet and, having wrapped up the La Liga title, it could be an exciting time to join them.

But Ornstein has confirmed that Pogba is yet to make a final decision about who he will be signing for. All that is clear at this stage is that one contender has been ruled out.

