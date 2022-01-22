Ralf Rangnick could regret bringing Paul Pogba back into the team to play out the final six months of his contract, according to one pundit.

The United midfielder has made headlines for contrasting reasons during his time at Old Trafford. While he has enjoyed flashes of his best form, inconsistency has been a problem throughout his tenure in the side.

Injuries have also not helped, but after recovering from his latest setback, Pogba has reached a crossroads. Indeed, he is back fit with only six months remaining on his contract.

The France international has been in talks with United for some time. However, he has yet to come to an agreement over an extension.

At the same time, Pogba has reportedly identified Real Madrid as his dream move in the summer.

In any case, Rangnick confirmed on Tuesday that he will bring the midfielder back into the team. The manager insisted that he is happy to let the player show his best form, even if it is to secure a contract elsewhere in the end.

According to former United player Sammy McIlroy, though, the decision could backfire on Rangnick.

“I have to admit I’m a bit confused by the Pogba situation, hearing Rangnick come out and say that he will still play a big part,” the 67-year-old told the Talk of the Devils podcast.

“Pogba, when he’s in form, is world class. There’s no doubt about that, but if his heart isn’t in the club…

“I can understand a manager wanting to play his best players, but it’s about tomorrow as much as today.

“What will the supporters think watching a player trying to earn a contract elsewhere? What will other players be thinking? Those who have a long-term commitment to the club.

“Will they be happy to see their place in the team go to him?”

McIlroy added that Rangnick’s decision could badly affect the harmony of the squad as they hunt a top-four Premier League finish.

Pogba, Man Utd decision could cause ‘unrest’

“It’s obviously a tricky situation and if Pogba comes in and plays well in a run of games United win, you can say the right decision has been made,” the pundit added.

“It has the potential to create even more unrest, though, and it’s the last thing the club needs at this moment in time.

“What they need is a togetherness to get those results.”

United already reportedly have 11 players who want to leave, including Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial.

