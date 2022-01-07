Paul Pogba has received a contract offer from Manchester United that would make him the highest paid player in Premier League history, a report claims.

Pogba’s future is one of the main topics of Man Utd news at present. He is out of contract at the end of the season, so United could lose him for free for a second time. Given they spent a then-world-record sum to bring him back to the club in 2016, it would not be the best look.

Pogba has sometimes struggled to display the consistency that would justify his price tag. But on his day, he is one of the most talented midfielders in the world.

Therefore, it would be beneficial for United to keep him. However, they know they will have to make a large investment to retain his services.

There have been doubts over whether United would feel it would be worthwhile to keep Pogba on such high terms. But now, the extent of their willingness to retain him has become clear.

According to The Sun, Man Utd have made an offer to Pogba that could see him pocket up to £500,000 per week.

The contract would be worth an initial £400,000 per week, before add-ons that would make him not just the club’s best-paid player, but the entire Premier League’s.

However, the report adds that Pogba is yet to make a decision on his Man Utd future. Although he would be unlikely to find a similar wage package in Europe, any takers could give him a huge signing-on fee instead.

Now that January has arrived, agent Mino Raiola can talk formally with clubs on the continent about a pre-contract agreement for his client.

The Sun reiterate that Real Madrid, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain have all been linked with the France international.

Man Utd have therefore moved in with an attempt to make sure Pogba stays. But deep down, they fear this could be the 28-year-old’s final season with the club.

Even so, they have ruled out selling him in January, which could be their last chance to cash in. Pogba will be seeing out the season in a red shirt, whatever happens.

Pogba exit part of Man Utd revolution?

The former Juventus ace is not the only player facing an uncertain future at Man Utd. Indeed, United need to change 80 per cent of the team, potentially including Bruno Fernandes, alongside the manager in the coming months, according to Paul Ince.

Ralf Rangnick came in as interim boss with an exciting reputation as a manager. After a somewhat underwhelming start to life under the German, though, attention is now turning again to United’s long-term future.

The Red Devils’ players reportedly expect Paris Saint-Germain’s Mauricio Pochettino to replace Rangnick at the end of the season, although recent reports suggest Ajax’s Erik Ten Hag is in fact the top candidate.

According to former United midfielder Ince, though, the Old Trafford club need a massive rebuild.

He told The United Stand: “Ronaldo’s got a year left, he’s not the future. Nor is [Edinson] Cavani. [Paul] Pogba could be gone. Bruno [Fernandes] could go.

“You look at the players that are playing now. Fred isn’t good enough, we know that. [Scott] McTominay isn’t good enough, we know that. [Aaron] Wan-Bissaka has lost all his confidence, he’s not the right choice. Sancho looks miles off it.

“If you bring a new manager in, you’ve got to change 80 per cent of the team and still try to keep up to Liverpool, [Manchester] City and Chelsea’s standards.

“We’ve got a long, long way to go. I can’t see Rangnick being in charge next year.”

