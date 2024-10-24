Paul Pogba is set to return to football in March next year and several clubs are vying to sign the former Manchester United midfielder, per TEAMtalk sources.

The Frenchman is currently a free agent after leaving Juventus following a turbulent spell that saw him handed a four-year suspension from the game for doping offences.

The ban was reduced to 18 months after an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Pogba will therefore be free to sign for a new club in March and is also eligible to join in first-team training from January.

Former Arsenal star Bacary Sagna recently suggested that the Gunners should consider signing Pogba when he returns. However, sources have told TEAMtalk that there is no interest in Pogba from North London.

The midfielder will have plenty of options. Clubs from Major League Soccer, namely Los Angeles FC, are interested in signing the ex-Man Utd man.

The Saudi Pro League is Pogba’s most likely destination, though. TEAMtalk sources say that Cristiano Ronaldo’s club, Al-Nassr, are considering sending a lucrative contract offer to Pogba in the near future.

Pogba could also be handed one last chance to play in Europe by Roberto de Zerbi at Marseille. We understand that De Zerbi is an admirer of Pogba, but the French side are still behind Al-Nassr and LA FC in the race as things stand. But it’s not impossible that Marseille could make an offer for him.

Pogba played alongside Ronaldo during the 2021-22 season for Man Utd and the pair had a close relationship at Old Trafford, which could play a role in the midfielder’s next move.

The Saudi Pro League are keen to attract more high-profile players and Pogba certainly fits into that category after playing for the likes of Man Utd, Juventus and also the France national team.

We understand that Al-Nassr are seriously considering submitting a contract offer to Pogba after being in contact with his agents recently. Pogba could join up with Ronaldo and other big names at Al-Nassr, including Aymeric Laporte and Sadio Mane.

In a recent interview with L’Equipe, Pogba said: “I’m just thinking about coming back and getting out of this situation. Of course, you never know what tomorrow will bring, so never say never.”

On his ban being reduced, Pogba added: “I was really happy.

“I hadn’t done anything, why would they give me four years? I’ll be able to go back to doing what I love the most. It’s like I’ve been given another chance.

“I’ve been given back something that had been taken away from me. It’s a new lease on life. March is tomorrow, it’ll come quickly. And it’s something I can’t wait to do.”

In other news, Man Utd winger Antony could be in for a change of scenery in January, with the Red Devils reportedly ready to loan him out in the winter window.

Man Utd are keen to offload their deadwood and build a squad fit for the future and that could mean several players depart ahead of next season.

The winger has failed to hit the heights at Old Trafford since his £86m transfer from Ajax two years ago. Now, reports suggest that Man Utd’s chiefs have ‘greenlit’ a loan exit for Antony this winter, with Amad Diallo now firmly ahead of the Brazilian in the pecking order.

Man Utd’s preference would be to sell Antony but believe a loan spell is the best way for him to recoup some of his value.

A return to Ajax is said to be Antony’s favoured option, while several unnamed Premier League sides are also keeping tabs on his situation.

However, the biggest focus of the Man Utd board right now is undoubtedly the manager situation, with Erik ten Hag still under serious pressure.

As we have consistently reported, the Red Devils have already begun looking at potential replacements and Brentford boss Thomas Frank is now a ‘serious contender’, per TEAMtalk sources.

Frank is regarded as one of the best managers in England after turning his club from Championship regulars into a formidable Premier League outfit.

Frank’s success has seen him linked with many jobs, with the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea considering him in their recent managerial hunts.

TEAMtalk can reveal that the Brentford manager would be very interested in making the move to Old Trafford if Ten Hag loses his job.

