Paul Pogba could yet stay and sign a new deal at Manchester United if Ralf Rangnick also secures a permanent contract, according to a report.

The future of France midfielder Pogba has looked a formality for some time. While United have been at the negotiating table for a significant period, nothing concrete has come of those discussions.

What’s more, with only six months left on his current contract, he has been free to talk to overseas clubs.

Interim manager Rangnick confirmed earlier this month that he is happy for Pogba to come back into the team after injury, “even if it’s only to show enough for a new contract elsewhere”.

And Real Madrid is supposedly the 28-year-old’s ideal summer switch as he nears free agency.

According to the latest report from The Sun, though, Pogba has been inspired by Rangnick. As such, he is open to signing a new deal at Old Trafford if the German does.

The pair have held a ‘number of talks’ and the midfielder is ready to make a shock U-turn if he can continue to work with the manager.

Rangnick’s plan for the future of the club and Pogba’s role has convinced the player. The coach has also assured the midfielder that he can build a team around him if he gets the job on a permanent basis.

As a result, The Sun speculates that Rangnick is laying the groundwork for finding Pogba’s best form – something previous managers Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could not do at Man Utd.

The current boss also believes that Pogba can be a ‘galvanising force’ for his team-mates behind the scenes.

Pogba has not played since November due to his injury but is nearing a return.

In fact, he could return to the team against Burnley in United’s first Premier League match after the mid-season break.

Pundit floats Pogba, Chelsea transfer

The 89-cap France star has generally found his best form on the international stage.

Pogba put in a starring role throughout the 2018 World Cup, including in the final as France beat Croatia 4-2.

While playing for his country, he works with Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante.

Speaking to talkSPORT, pundit Darren Bent subsequently floated the idea of the Blues snapping him up as a free agent in the summer.

“When Pogba plays alongside Kante he looks like a completely different player,” Bent said. “If they [Chelsea] were to sign him… Wow!”

Pogba had made a fantastic start to the season for Man Utd before his injury, notching seven assists in the first four Premier League games.