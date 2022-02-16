Paul Pogba is set to make Manchester United sweat until the summer after it was reported he would be willing to remain in England with another club.

The France international has just over four months left on his contract at Old Trafford. Having not yet re-signed with the Red Devils, he looks set to leave the club. However, the possibility of him staying put remains.

In fact, Pogba, 28, is keeping his options wide open according to The Telegraph. And that includes listening to offers from other Premier League sides.

Previously, the midfielder has been linked with a move abroad.

Real Madrid have been heavily rumoured. His team of four years, Juventus, have also been mentioned. And PSG have been named too.

However, it now appears that Pogba’s time in England could continue elsewhere. Of course, he would have limited choice.

He currently earns £290k per week, as per reports. So only a small number of top-flight English sides could afford his wage demands.

Man City are one and were offered the World Cup winner in 2018 by his agent Mino Raiola.

Chelsea could also muster the finances and tried to sign him back in 2015. Newcastle may be another who show an interest.

United face anxious wait

For now, though, Pogba is focused on his game. It’s claimed he wants to push contract talks with United back until the end of the season.

He’s recently returned from long-term absence with a groin injury and is concentrated on having a strong end to the current campaign.

After Pogba’s substitute appearance against Brighton on Tuesday night, Ralf Rangnick said: “It was important to keep control and possession of the ball and that’s why I decided to bring on Paul.

“Since he was out with a long-term injury it was good to rest him in the first-half and to have him available for the last 20 minutes of the game.”

Paul Pogba needs new team-mate – Ferdinand

Meanwhile, Rio Ferdinand believes United need to sign a particular type of player to get the best out of Pogba.

Speaking on his Vibe with Five podcast. Ferdinand said: “What I think Pogba needs and Bruno Fernandes needs, they need a Sergeant Major in that team.

“Someone who, when they give it away or get a bit lax on the ball or when they’re out of position, a step short where they should be.

“They need someone in and around them screaming, drilling them.

“They haven’t got that player.”

