Scholes declares whether Fernandes and Martinez should stay or go after Man Utd back Carrick

Manchester United are backing Michael Carrick and Paul Scholes has given his verdict on whether Bruno Fernandes and Lisandro Martinez should now leave.

News broke on Tuesday of Man Utd choosing to back Michael Carrick who’ll remain the club’s manager for at least the Chelsea clash on Saturday.

The decision to keep Carrick for now has been derided by one prominent observer, and one must wonder how Lisandro Martinez and Bruno Fernandes feel about the situation.

Martinez was the first to break rank a few weeks ago when speaking out after the defeat to Atletico Madrid.

Martinez’s comments actually supported Carrick, though the mere fact he spoke against the club publicly only served to heighten the scrutiny on Carrick who some believe doesn’t have a handle on the dressing room.

Fernandes voiced his displeasure after the 4-1 humbling at the hands of Como, and the captain’s ire appeared to be directed at Carrick after criticising the team’s tactics. Both players were benched for the 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth at the weekend.

Now, United legend, Paul Scholes, has had his say on whether Martinez and Fernandes should stay or go amid confirmation Carrick still has the backing of INEOS.

Bruno Fernandes and Lisandro Martinez must leave – Paul Scholes

Speaking on The Good, The Bad & The Football, sponsored by Midnite, Scholes replied when asked who Man Utd should offload: “From what Bruno Fernandes said last week, I think that was unforgivable. So, Bruno’s one.

“Lisandro Martinez for what he said as well, which is, look, I’m not saying it’s wrong what he said. It’s not his business.”

Co-host, Nicky Butt, added: “I think what the two lads have said over the last couple of weeks, they’ve got to go for me.

“If I’m going in as the manager, they’re not in my training rooms. They aren’t good enough, but you could say probably 90% of them aren’t good enough.

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“But you’ve got to build a squad. So, I’ll be looking at some of the younger ones and going, ‘Right, which ones are we going to mould into our people? Which one are we going to mould into Man United characters?’

“They might not be the best players in the world. They might, but you need certain players within that squad that are going to run through that brick wall for you and that football club. And you find them, and you add to them, and it’s a big building thing.”

Scholes concluded: “How can Bruno Fernandes be trusted to be a captain of any team he ever goes to now?

“I think he probably needs to just get away from European football and go to Saudi.

“I don’t think any fan, any manager, or any member of staff can trust him after that.”