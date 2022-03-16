Paul Scholes has reiterated the need for Manchester United to “get a proper coach” after their Champions League elimination – naming one who would have prevented such an outcome.

An exit from Europe’s top competition has increased the number of questions being directed at Man Utd again. They lost to Atletico Madrid in the Round of 16 of the Champions League. Now, they will be without a trophy this season.

Pundits have been picking apart their plight for a while already. But the fact that they have been knocked out of the Champions League at the first hurdle of the knockout stage has heightened the focus on their situation.

Interim manager Ralf Rangnick has not been able to steady the ship as expected. Therefore, ex-United midfielder Scholes insists an “elite” coach needs to succeed him.

“We have had a lot of pain and I think there is still a bit more to come until we get where we want to,” Scholes told BT Sport.

“I keep saying it, and I know there is talk about people behind the scenes, but until we get a proper coach, a top-class elite coach from another football team which wins trophies and strikes fear into players (Man Utd will not get back to the highest level).

“Two or three, four years, it could be that long before they are challenging for the league. And I would snap your hand off for that now.

“You saw with Liverpool and (Manchester City) for a couple of years, you felt they were coming and getting better, then all of a sudden start challenging for the title.

“We have not had that for eight or 10 years since Sir Alex went. And there is no sign of it even getting closer to that. It feels like we are going in the opposite direction.

“The next man might not be the right man. But the people behind the scenes have to make sure he is the right man.

“Maybe they need a manager that they are going to be afraid of and that will scare them into performances.”

Scholes tips Rangnick upgrade for Man Utd

Scholes then turned the attention directly to Rangnick. Although he admires his honesty, he remains baffled by the decision to appoint him in the first place.

He feels the next appointment must come with the squad in mind. That way, the club can begin to build.

“I don’t want to keep having a go at Ralf Rangnick. He seems really nice and comes across well in interviews. He’s very honest. But how he was chosen to be manager of this club for six months until the end of the season, I’ll never know,” Scholes added.

“The coach is a massive part of it. This isn’t a terrible group of players. I think if you give this group of players a structure and way of playing, there’s some real talent in the squad.

“The very first thing this club needs to do, to get anywhere near winning the league again, is get a proper coach.

“Get a coach that suits the players. Give them two or three years to build a squad of players that will challenge.”

Having said before the game that he would have chosen Antonio Conte or Thomas Tuchel instead, Scholes then added United’s conqueror into consideration.

He claimed: “If Diego Simeone was managing them, United would have gone through in that game.”

